Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the grand opening of the Pacific Highway upgrade in New Italy.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the grand opening of the Pacific Highway upgrade in New Italy.
PM set to visit Lismore after flash flooding

Adam Daunt
17th Dec 2020 9:25 AM
THE Prime Minister is heading to Lismore to inspect the aftermath of the flash flooding that swept through the CBD yesterday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is currently in New Italy for the grand opening of the new Pacific Highway upgrade.

He's accompanied by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Page MP Kevin Hogan and other politicians for the auspicious occasion.

It is understood the PM will travel to Lismore this afternoon to meet with business owners impacted by the flash flooding.

Scott Morrison last visited the region more than a year ago after bushfires swept destroyed many villages and towns.

More to come.

