Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

PM ‘seriously considers’ bushfire royal commission

by Andrew Clennell
9th Jan 2020 4:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has raised the prospect of a royal commission into the bushfires during a conference call with Coalition MPs this afternoon.

MPs have told Sky News that Mr Morrison also requested that MPs do not do any interviews with international media on the bushfires crisis - in an apparent reference to a controversial interview Sydney Liberal Craig Kelly did with Good Morning Britain, where he was accused of being a climate denier.

 

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visiting the Defence Staging Ground at Kingscote Aiport on Kangaroo Island during the bushfire crisis. Picture: David Mariuz
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visiting the Defence Staging Ground at Kingscote Aiport on Kangaroo Island during the bushfire crisis. Picture: David Mariuz

Mr Morrison told MPs that a national royal commission into the bushfires would be seriously looked at but was something to consider "down the track", according to accounts of the phone hook-up.

Mr Morrison also gave a stern message on interviews with international media, said one MP, telling those on the call that it was "completely unhelpful for MPs to do international media. The only people who should be talking to international media are myself, the foreign minister and the trade minister."

 

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visiting the Defence Staging Ground at Kingscote Aiport on Kangaroo Island. Picture: David Mariuz
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visiting the Defence Staging Ground at Kingscote Aiport on Kangaroo Island. Picture: David Mariuz

More Stories

Show More
bushfire fires politics royal commission scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five of the best beachside homes on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Five of the best beachside homes on the Northern Rivers

        News GET in quick if you want to snap up one of these incredible properties.

        Police charge alleged ‘pervert in the bushes’

        premium_icon Police charge alleged ‘pervert in the bushes’

        Crime Police charge man after alleged sex act near young girl.

        Accused killer charged with prison razor attack

        premium_icon Accused killer charged with prison razor attack

        Crime Accused killer Kevin Pettiford faces claim he 'slit man's throat'.

        Theme park celebrates 45 years

        premium_icon Theme park celebrates 45 years

        News Maca birthday to you! Celebrations will be held this weekend at the Knockrow...