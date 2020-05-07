Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has met with leaders of countries which responded quickly to the coronavirus and are now looking to exit the lockdown.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has met with leaders of countries which responded quickly to the coronavirus and are now looking to exit the lockdown.
Politics

PM meets with political leaders in virus eradication fight

by Paul Osborne
7th May 2020 8:18 PM

Australia has been given a seat at the table of a select group of countries which responded quickly to the COVID-19 outbreak and are now restoring their economies to normal.

Dubbed the "First Movers COVID Group" by Austria, it also includes Denmark, Norway, Greece, the Czech Republic, Israel and Singapore.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison met via videoconference with the group's leaders on Thursday night, before Friday's crucial national cabinet meeting with Australia's premiers and chief ministers.

Of the group, Greece has recorded the least cases, followed by Australia.

Austria was one of the standout nations in dealing with the virus, being one of the first countries to go into lockdown and then reverse the restrictions.

Mr Morrison has frequently hailed the work of Singapore and borrowed its idea of a mobile phone app to more effectively allow health "detectives" to trace the contacts of people who have the virus.

The prime minister has been lobbying global leaders to support a motion to go to the World Health Assembly in mid-May calling for an investigation into COVID-19, to enable a better response to future pandemics.

Originally published as PM Morrison joins club of virus champions

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus economy editors picks health politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Latest Australian updates on COVID-19

        Latest Australian updates on COVID-19

        News NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says any lifting of social distancing restrictions in the state is unlikely before Mother's Day.

        Youth service hosts live stream to showcase young performers

        premium_icon Youth service hosts live stream to showcase young performers

        Entertainment THE online concert will put some of the shire’s best in the spotlight.

        2000 bikers put on hold due to coronavirus

        premium_icon 2000 bikers put on hold due to coronavirus

        News The 37th annual Ulysses Rally, which was due to be held in Lismore, has been...

        Splendour ordered to make ticketing changes

        premium_icon Splendour ordered to make ticketing changes

        News MUSIC industry mogul Michael Chugg said he would be surprised if the festival goes...