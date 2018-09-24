PM criticises Byron Bay's Australia Day change

NOT BYRON-BOUND: Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Deputy leader of the Liberal party Josh Frydenberg in Canberra, last August 24, 2018.

NOT BYRON-BOUND: Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Deputy leader of the Liberal party Josh Frydenberg in Canberra, last August 24, 2018. LUKAS COCH

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has criticised Byron Shire Council's decision to move the date of their Australia Day celebrations.

"Indulgent self-loathing does not make Australia stronger," the Primer Minister said in a number social media posts this morning.

"Being honest about the past does - our achievements and our failings.

"We should not rewrite our history.

"Our modern Australian nation began on January 26, 1788.

"That is the day to reflect on what we've accomplished, what we've become and what we still have to achieve.

"We can do this sensitively, respectfully, proudly and, most importantly, together. That's my plan," the Prime Minister said in his post this morning.

The posts are his reaction to Byron Shire Council's announcement, three days ago, to move its Australia Day event forward a day in order to acknowledge that January 26 marks "the day the cultural decimation and denigration of the first Australians began".

Mayor Simon Richardson put a motion forward proposing the 2019 Australia Day event be moved to the evening of January 25.

But not everyone in Byron Shire Council agree with Cr Richardson.

Cr Paul Spooner voted against the motion and said "you don't change the reality of history by changing the day of the event".

"The motion hasn't come from the indigenous people in our community, it's come from the mayor, and individual," Cr Spooner said.

Other councils including Melbourne's Darebin and Yarra councils, have already voted to stop holding citizenship ceremonies on January 26.

In response, the Federal Government stripped those councils of their right to hold citizenship ceremonies.