LOCALS: Byron Bay band PLTS have a new single.
Music

PLTS unveils new Maelstrom

13th Jul 2018 3:07 PM

PLTS have proven their partnership with producer JP Fung was a fruitful one, having again teamed up with the producer on their new track, Maelstom - with additional production by Matt Redlich (Ball Park Music, Holy Holy).

Maelstrom was mastered by Joe LaPorta at Sterling Sound.

PLTS (pronounced pilots) are a Byron Bay indie rock band.

Having worked with JP Fung (Birds of Tokyo, Art VS Science, Josh Pyke) and Nick Didia (Powderfinger, Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen) to produce their take on energetic indie-rock, PLTS have quickly cemented their status through powerful, anthemic song writing.

Released independently, their small but dynamic catalogue has clocked up over three million streams online, in turn attracting a loyal following both locally and across the country.

Coupled with support from Triple J, the band entered into the live space supporting the likes of The Jezabels, Hands Like Houses, and The Amity Affliction, as well as having their first festival experience when invited to Splendour In The Grass 2016.

Weaving warm melodies over strong and stirring guitar lines, PLTS are converting new friends and fans as they turn studio creations into energetic, nostalgic anthems.

In support of their single Maelstrom, PLTS will perform their first hometown show in more than 12 months, this Saturday at Byron Bay Brewery.

Local groups Edward Thatch & The Salvage and Smacked Youth are also joining the bill.

Entry is free at the Brewery.

