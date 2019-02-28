Pledge to rule out manor houses

ON A STREET WHERE YOU LIVE: Labor spokesperson for Planning, Tania Mihailuk, and Labor Candidate for Ballina, Asren Pugh, pictured in Suffolk Park where the proposed new "Manor Code” could have a huge impact.

NSW Labor has committed to opposing the controversial Medium Density Housing Code, which changes local planning laws to allow increased density development without council approval or proper consultation with neighbours.

The code is due to come into effect in the shires of Ballina and Byron on July 1, and will allow terraces, blocks of flats, so-called manor houses, and dual occupancies in quiet suburban streets without community consultation or or council assessment and approval. Labor spokesperson for Planning, Tania Mihailuk joined Labor Candidate for Ballina, Asren Pugh in a quiet street in Suffolk Park, which under the proposed new code could see a quadrupling of housing density, to deliver their party's commitment to scrap the code.

"A Daley Labor Government will end the Liberal and Nationals' over- development agenda in Byron,” Ms Mihailuk said.

"The Nationals have given up on representing the regions and have let the Liberals run roughshod over regional councils and communities.”

Mr Pugh said the Medium Density Housing Code was a trojan horse for uncapped development.

"People in our local community deserve a say on what gets built next to them,” he said.

Mr Pugh also came out in opposition to a controversial development planned for Bangalow.

"I am opposed to the proposal for the brewery 3 bars, 12 tourist cabins, restaurants and so-called koala hospital, plus so much more that is proposed to be built overlooking Bangalow,” he said. "I support Bangalow Koalas and Friends of the Koala in condemning the plan.

"The protection of our local koalas is a serious issue and should not be used by developers to try and hoodwink a local community or council into supporting an inappropriate development.

"I support the work of Bangalow Koalas and Friends of the Koala and also support the need for a local wildlife hospital.

"This must be done with care, not covering up for a development.”