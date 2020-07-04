‘Please take a COVID test’: Those with symptoms urged to act

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JULY 01: People are given a COVID-19 test at a pop-up site in Broadmeadows on July 01, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Victorian premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday announced lockdowns for residents of Melbourne suburbs identified as COVID-19 hot spots following a spike in new coronavirus cases through community transmission. From midnight Wednesday 1 July, residents of 10 post

HEALTH authorities called on residents and visitors to Northern NSW to isolate and get tested if presenting any symptoms, as most tests done at local hospitals were for Northern NSW residents.

The chief executive of the Northern NSW Local Area Health District, Wayne Jones,

said that as of 8pm Tuesday, June 30, the number of cases recorded in the area remained stable at 55, with 53 people having recovered.

It has been 65 days since the last case of COVID-19 was recorded in a resident of the health area, which covers from Tweed Heads in the north to Tabulam and Urbenville in the west, and to Nymboida and Grafton in the south, an area of 20,732 sqkm.

Mr Jones explained the vast majority of people tested in COVID-19 clinics since the beginning of the pandemic live in the local area.

The table below shows the percentage of people tested in NNSWLHD COVID-19

clinics, based on place of residence, since they opened through to May 31, 2020.

This table shows the percentage of people tested in NNSWLHD COVID-19 clinics, based on place of residence, since they opened through to 31 May 2020. These figures do not include tests conducted through GP respiratory clinics or other pop-up clinics.

This data did not include any recent influx of tourists from Victoria and Queensland into our areas after both states started their school holidays on June 27.

The data indicated that 94 per cent of people tested at hospitals were residents of the local area, with only 0.2 per cent of them from Victoria.

Byron Central Hospital shows a 1.4 per cent of overseas residents testing in that period up to May 31.

“We urge anyone living in or visiting the community who is feeling unwell – even with

mild symptoms such as a runny nose or scratchy throat – to isolate themselves from

others and get tested for COVID-19 at a GP or COVID-19 testing clinic,” Mr Jones said.

As NSW goes into school holidays on July 6, health authorities reminded the population to maintain physical distancing of 1.5 metres, regular hand washing, and covering any coughs or sneezes.

Yesterday, the NSW Government announced new rules to prevent Melbourne residents living in virus hot spots from travelling across the border.

Failure to comply could mean up to six months in prison, a fine of up to $11,000, or both.

A full list of COVID-19 local testing clinics is available here.