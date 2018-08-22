Plea for warning signs as koala carnage continues

CARNAGE: The young male koala killed on the Hinterland Way near Bangalow.

KOALAS are continuing to die on our roads in alarming numbers with Bangalow Koala's president Linda Sparrow called out by Friends of the Koala to pick up two more dead koalas in the last three days.

Another koala was also found dead on Ewingsdale Road bringing the total to three this week.

Ms Sparrow has called for the immediate installation of flashing signs warning of koala's crossing along the Hinterland Way and the insatllation of a speed camera on Granuaille Rd, Bangalow to slow traffic speeding off the Hinterland Way through a well known koala crossing area.

"Tuesday's koala was a previously healthy young male killed on the Bangalow exit off Hinterland Way- a mother and joey died here earlier this year,” Ms Sparrow said.

"On Sunday morning I responded to a call from a member of the public to Lismore Rd where I found a dead young koala in the turning lane to Dudgeons Lane.

"It is beyond belief, last year I was called to remove a dead male koala from Lismore Rd and asked for koala signage along this notorious strip of road in Bangalow.

"This is now the fourth koala killed along a short stretch of Lismore Road, three alone killed at the Dudgeons Lane intersection in 2 years.”

Ms Sparrow said she was frustrated at how long and difficult the process is proving to get warning signage installed by the Roads and Maritime Service.

"I have been chasing up warning signage since August 2017,” she said. "This is an appalling, frustrating delay- in the meantime we are at crisis point with our koalas.

"It is a matter of urgency that we try and slow down traffic in known koala areas and hotspots. There is simply no excuse for this delay. I could personally get these signs in the ground faster myself.

"Bangalow Koalas designed, paid for and had four koala road signs in the ground around Bangalow in a month thanks to Byron Shire Council.

"The RMS, Federal and State governments are letting our koalas down and at this rate we will not have any left.

"I am sick to death of picking up dead and diseased koalas.

"The emotional toll is enormous on all the amazing carers and rescuers who day after day trying to do their best as our government's fail us and our koalas miserably.