‘Playing tag’: Utes in tailgating disaster

A furious motorist has caught two ute drivers who almost caused a high speed accident while "playing tag" on a motorway.

The man spotted the ute drivers who he said were well in excess of the speed limit on the M1 motorway in NSW on Wednesday afternoon.

"Look at these two muppets up ahead paying tag with each other," he said in a video he filmed of the pair, who he claimed were "easily going 130km an hour".

He said he'd spotted the pair as they travelled on the motorway northbound, near Morisett in NSW, about 4pm.

One ute driver, tailgating the other, had a trailer attached. As the utes speed along, the one pulling a trailer suddenly loses control as its trailer fishtails behind it, causing it to swerve to the right.

The driver then overcorrects, swerving back onto the left hand side of the motorway. The ute then collides with a white sedan in the left lane, running it off the side of the road before continuing on its way.

The two "muppets" in the ute then speed off down the highway.

But the man filming drives up next to the sedan, gesturing to the footage of the dangerous driving. "I got it!" he said.

The driver who captured the footage said in a Facebook post the female driver of the white sedan suffered only "minor" damage to her vehicle. But he said the ute's trailer hit her car and "scared the f**k out of the young lady".

The video was filmed from a phone mounted in a cradle attached to the car.

"I have all ur (sic) licence plate numbers and I even read them out so if u (sic) know any of these two name and shame because the police will be knocking on ur (sic) doors soon," he wrote online.

News.com.au has contacted NSW Police for comment.

