Player, coach and ref

OCEAN Shores netballer Della Hamilton-Knight likes to be involved in every aspect of the game.

The Cape Byron Steiner student plays goal defence and wing defence for her Ocean Shores Club as well as centre, wing attack and wing defence when she plays representative for the Brunswick Byron Netball Association.

As part of her representative duties Della takes part in umpire training and received a Junior Umpire Award in 2017. She also coaches her younger sister's netball team.

"Netball is a sport where the contribution of everyone on the field is vital to the game. Everyone has a very defined role and it doesn't come down to just one star player," Della said.

"It's a game full of athleticism but it's also about building trust among team members."

Della also enjoys refereeing, which presents a whole different set of challenges.

"It can be hard controlling a game but it is fun helping players understand the game and develop," she said.

"I have refereed older players and it's more of a challenge as the games move much faster and the players often know the rules of the game really well."

Della's father is the president of the Ocean Shores Netball Club so she is aware of just how important the work of volunteers is as "they do so much behind the scenes for the club".

She said her coaching role is "so rewarding when you see young players progress".

"As a coach I get a very different viewpoint of the game, I see how much work my coach puts in with my team."

For more netball information, phone 0450923927.