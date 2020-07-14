Menu
A plastic surgeon has joined a new Byron Bay medical centre.
Plastic surgeon ready to rejuvenate the faces of Byron

Javier Encalada
14th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
AN EXPERIENCED plastic surgeon has joined the new Mercato Medical Centre at Byron Bay.

Dr Chandra Patel has more than 35 years of experience as a plastic and reconstructive surgeon.

According to the website, from 1997 until 2019 he held several senior positions in the ACT, one being the Head of The Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Unit at the Canberra Hospital which is associated with the Australian National University (ANU), Medical School.

He has undertaken extensive plastic surgical training throughout the UK, USA and Australia, and he is a fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (FRACS).

Besides his role at Mercato Medical Centre, he also works at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The new medical provider is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm, at the Mercato on Byron precinct in Jonson St.

According to its website, the centre offers the services of two doctors Dr Patel and GP Dr Soonai Tan.

Also at the centre is registered nurse Lindy Patel.

She “has specialised in the latest non-surgical regenerative facial treatments including muscle relaxants to treat wrinkles and lines and facial fillers”, the site explains.

A new medical centre has open in Byron Bay at Mercato.
Besides the general practice service, the centre also offers telehealth appointments, pathology services via QLM Pathology, anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers and other skincare.

Late last year, when news of the centre opening were confirmed, a spokesman said owners hope to offer medical services 365 days a year in the future.

Mercato Medical Centre was contacted for comment.

