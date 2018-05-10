Plant a tree in honour of your mum

MULLUM MOTHERS: Mullum Music Festival's annual tree planting will take place on Mother's Day.

MULLUM Music Festival will celebrate mums and restoring habitat for threatened species as its annual tree planting meets with Mother's Day this Sunday in Mullumbimby from 9am.

Along with the planting of 1000 trees, there will be free live music with Brunswick Valley Landcare providing coffee, tea, drinks and a delicious barbecue brunch for a gold coin donation.

"The yearly Mullum Tree Plant is something we are very proud of,” Mullum Music Festival and Bello Winter Music Festival director Glenn Wright said.

"It's a fun morning of planting seedlings, listening to some great music and having a barbecue breakfast thanks to Peter and his volunteers from Brunswick Landcare.

"We have been doing it this six years now and it really has become a mini festival.

"Come and join landowners, land carers and land users to plant food and shelter plants for threatened fauna such as koalas and gliders and restore a paperbark swamp.

"This year takes on special significance as we have coincided with Mother's Day. I'm really looking forward to planting a tree for my mum.

"Dani came to every Mullum Music Festival and loved Mullumbimby and what we do.

"I think it will be a great way to remember her.”

Volunteers from Brunswick Valley Landcare will assist with site preparation.

Byron Shire Council and Environmental Trust will assist with equipment, plants and communications under the Byron Habitat Corridors project.