Plans to expand water extraction not derailed by ruling

WATER PLANS: Matthew Karlos hopes to expand his water extraction business at Urliup despite being knocked back by the Land and Environment Court. Scott Powick Daily News

A CONTROVERSIAL water extraction business is determined to expand, despite plans to use larger water trucks being knocked back by the NSW Land and Environment Court.

The court yesterday rejected an appeal lodged by the Karlos family - who have operated a water extraction company from their Urliup Rd property at Urliup since 2003 - which sought to increase the company's current use of six-metre water transport trucks to 19m trucks.

WATER PLANS: A sign indicating truck movements to and from the Karlos family's property. Scott Powick

Council rejected the original development application in May 2017, forcing the business to continue using 6m trucks for a maximum of six deliveries a day, or 12 trips per day, to transport water for commercial purposes to and from the property.

The Karlos' family claim they have a licence from the NSW Office of Water to extract 60 ML of water annually from their property, but under the conditions of consent by Tweed Shire Council they are only able to extract and transport 5 ML due to a limit on truck operations.

Matthew Karlos, son of landowner Larry Karlos, told the Tweed Daily News the lost appeal would not deter the family from fighting to increase the size of their trucks.

"It wasn't the 19m trucks that were refused, it was just the way the paper was submitted," Mr Karlos said.

"Going to court wasn't the wrong move. It's just highlighted the way we need to go forward now in terms of how to expand the business.

"The plan is still the same. We have direction on how we will do that now, how we go about it has changed."

A late report will be submitted ahead of tonight's Tweed Shire Council meeting, with advice from council's solicitors on their review of the judgement.

Meanwhile, Tweed Water Alliance representative Jeremy Tager said it was now council's responsibility to ensure the Karlos family, and other water operators, stuck to their DA restrictions.