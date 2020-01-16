Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Plans of a light industrial development proposed for Byron Bay.
Plans of a light industrial development proposed for Byron Bay.
Council News

Plans revealed for proposed $2.4 million industrial precinct

Liana Turner
16th Jan 2020 1:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PROPOSAL to redevelop a block of land in Byron's industrial estate is before Byron Shire Council.

Under the planned $2.4 million changes, owners are seeking the council's approval to demolish three existing buildings at the 17 Banksia Drive property, between Bayshore Drive and Acacia St.

The plans consist of 15 light industrial units, including two food and drink premises and one caretakers' residence.

Plans of a light industrial development proposed for 17 Banksia Drive, Byron Bay.
Plans of a light industrial development proposed for 17 Banksia Drive, Byron Bay.

 

The entirety of the development would be two storeys, according to the plan and 37 parking spaces would be provided on site.

Balanced Systems Planning Consultants lodged the DA on behalf of the owners on December 11 last year.

According to application documents, the businesses housed within the development would be permitted to operate between 7am and 5pm most days, between 7am and 7pm on Wednesday, 7am to 12 noon on Saturdays and not at all on Sundays.

The development application is on public exhibition until January 31.

byron bay arts and industry byron shire councillor northern rivers development
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Dangerous’ supercell storm to hit

        ‘Dangerous’ supercell storm to hit

        Weather We’ve spent months wishing for rain and that wish is about to come true with parts of the country already receiving a massive drenching.

        Council reveals Australia Day ambassador for 2020

        premium_icon Council reveals Australia Day ambassador for 2020

        News The special guest has had a strong contribution to the sporting communities.

        Champion choppers battle it out in town’s 60th carnival

        premium_icon Champion choppers battle it out in town’s 60th carnival

        Sport International woodchop talents will be among the ranks at the event.

        Film chronicles incredible farming adventures

        premium_icon Film chronicles incredible farming adventures

        News Documentary shows city dwellers moving to a farm and what happened for the next...