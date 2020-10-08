Plans lodged for $3.7M commercial development

A development application has been lodged with Byron Shire Council for a mixed-use development on Tweed St in Brunswick Heads.

A development application has been lodged with Byron Shire Council for a mixed-use development on Tweed St in Brunswick Heads.

A PROPOSAL for a new mixed-use development in Brunswick Heads is on public exhibition.

A development application for the proposed $3.73 million development was lodged with Byron Shire Council by planning firm Newton Denny Chapelle on behalf of the applicant on September 15 this year.

The DA seeks approval for the demolition of existing buildings and construction of a mixed-use development, involving "a specialised retail premises, business premises and two shop top housing dwellings" on the 1200 sq m property at 7 Tweed St, Brunswick Heads.

The proposed hours of business operation at the site, flanked by Mullumbimbi St and Veterans Lane, are 8am to 5pm on weekdays and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Commercial Seating Solutions Pty Ltd is listed as the applicant in documents lodged with the council.

The company, registered to a Ewingsdale address, is connected to the family of Kumar Rajaratnam, an ergonomic engineer and founder of Sit and Move, a business which supplies ergonomic and healthcare products.

Plans for the ground floor include a commercial lease space, covered and open courtyards and a showroom area with offices.

The proposed upper level would contain two housing units, each with two bedroom.

Basement carparking is also included in the plans submitted to the council.

A preliminary soil contamination assessment, submitted to the council with the DA, found the site was "suitable for the intended use of commercial development".

The site, on the eastern side of Tweed St, was a service station in the past, but the bowsers and tanks have been removed, according to the documents.

The DA is on public exhibition until October 14.