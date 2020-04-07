Plans for two new stages of housing estate go before council

The proposed subdivision plans for Stage 9 of Tallowood Ridge Estate in Mullumbimby.

TWO new stages of a Mullumbimby housing estate involving 94 news lots are on public exhibition.

Development applications for those two stages of the Tallowood Ridge Estate are currently before Byron Shire Council.

Bayview Land Development Pty Ltd is seeking to create 47 new residential lots in each of those two stages, to add to the existing estate off Tuckeroo Ave.

Stages 8 and 9 are expected to cost about $2.2 million and $1.5 million respectively.

Stage 8 is on public exhibition until April 8, while submissions close for Stage 9 on April 15.

According to the Tallowood Ridge Estate website, Stage 6, along Lorikeet Lane, has been released and was the estate’s “most prestigious release yet”.

“This hillside precinct, which offers privacy and quiet due to no through traffic, provides expansive views to the valley farmlands and Mount Chincogan beyond,” the website said.

That stage had an average land size of 993 sqm.

The plans for the current proposals are available on the council’s website.