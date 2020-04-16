Planning proposal to allow for new community lots put on hold

The council has held off on making a decision on a planning proposal to create community title lots on an expansive Byron property.

A PLANNING proposal for changes to a large property stretching along part of the Byron coast has been deferred.

The proposal, for Linnaeus Estate at Broken Head, went before Byron Shire Council’s planning meeting on Thursday.

It seeks to make changes to the Byron Local Environmental Plan to allow for the creation of 33 neighbourhood lots.

20 freestanding accommodation units, of 33 that have existing approval, are already present on site.

The council’s staff recommended councillors withdraw their support for the planning proposal, which has already been referred to the NSW Department of Planning for Gateway Determination.

But an amendment brought by mayor Simon Richardson was ultimately supported.

According to the staff report, a DA for a community title subdivision could already be submitted under existing planning rules.

Linnaeus Estate sits on a 111ha property at Broken Head.

Cr Richardson referred to new legal advice councillors had received shortly before the meeting and he called for them to delay their decision and meet with the applicant.

“I just think it’d be great for us to have an opportunity to work out … how we can find a way forward on this site,” he said.

Cr Paul Spooner said creating separate lots within the coastal land zone could be “problematic for a number of possible reasons” but supported the move to defer.

“To refuse it at this point, I think, would be considered pretty antagonistic,” Cr Spooner said.

“It’s a much better approach to defer it at this point.”

Cr Cate Coorey said the staff gave “good reasons” for withdrawing support for the proposal.

“I don’t know why we wouldn’t withdraw support for the planning proposal because we’ve been advised it’s a redundancy,” she said.

Cr Richardson said they would “lose nothing” by speaking with the proponent.

Broken Head resident Simeon Michaels told the council there was “passionate opposition” to the proposal among some landholders and asked them to withdraw support.

Steven Duchen, representing the applicant, Broken Head Coastal Foundation, told councillors he’d like them to defer the matter.

Councillors resolved to defer the matter and request staff to hold without-prejudice discussions with the applicant.

The council is then expected to receive a further report on the options available.