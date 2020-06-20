Planned Bachelorette love nest to become holiday rental

See inside the one-time Bachelorette love nest built by Sam Frost’s ex Sasha Mielczarek in Bowral.

It was meant to be the house that love built. But shortly after Sasha Mielczarek bought the block of land in Bowral to build his dream home in 2016, the builder and his Bachelorette girlfriend, Sam Frost, broke up. Now, four years almost to the day after Mielczarek bought the lot in Bowral's historic Retford Park Estate for $420,000, his home is almost complete.

Bachelorette Sam Frost with winner Sasha — the romance lasted 18 months. Picture: Toby Zerna

"It's been a long time coming, but it's almost there and I couldn't be happier," the former reality star told Property Confidential.

"I was going to live in it and I designed it as if I would live in it. To be honest I probably will live in it for a while, to make sure it's all in working order, but it will eventually be a holiday let.

"I understand the local market, I moved here to go to high school and my mum still lives here, and I think it will do well as a holiday let."

Mielczarek said he will be working with interior design company Dizain Interiors to give it the right Hamptons feel he wants for it.

It wasn't Mielczarek's intention for the build to take four years; among other holdups, the discovery of indigenous artefacts on the site of the estate stalled the process.

Bachelorette Sam Frost's ex Sasha Mielczarek has almost completed his build in Bowral.

"It took two-and-a-half years to settle, there were a number of issues with the development," he said. "I was ready to build in 2017, but here we are."

Mielczarek is now based on the Gold Coast and works as an operations manager for construction company ABS Facade but he retains his close connections to the Southern Highlands where he still has family and friends.

PRESTIGE SALE IN PALM BEACH

There are few silver linings that have come out of the coronavirus lockdown, but for agents in Sydney's exclusive enclave of Palm Beach, it has resulted in a sales boom.

The sale of a prestige property in Ocean Rd for $11.5 million is the latest example of a market that has almost doubled in size.

21 Ocean Rd, Palm Beach sold for $11.5 million through LJ Hooker Palm Beach. Picture: realestate.com.au

David Edwards of LJ Hooker Palm Beach said the sale of the four-bedroom home to an eastern suburbs man in the finance industry takes sales from his office to 30 this year, compared with 18 for the same period last year.

"Sydney is getting very congested and the COVID lockdown has made people re-evaluate their lifestyle. It's a big trend around here," he told Property Confidential.

21 Ocean Rd, Palm Beach which sold for $11.5 million through LJ Hooker Palm Beach. Picture: realestate.com.au

"Ocean Rd has seen some big sales recently - an $18 million one and a $24 million one - and all the people who have bought in that street recently have been from the eastern suburbs."

The latest sale, which was marketed with a price guide of $12.5 million to $14 million, was no exception.

The four-bedroom home across the street from the beach has been purchased as a holiday home. The eastern suburbs buyer had only been looking for a short while and reportedly wanted a property from which he could escape the hectic city life.

Location, location, location: 21 Ocean Rd, Palm Beach is right across the street from the beach. Picture: realestate.com.au

The home was sold by Shay Lewis-Thorp, daughter of the late property developer Bernard Lewis, who last year bought a beachfront house on Vaucluse's Kutti Beach for $32.5 million from Industrie clothing co-founder Susie Kelly.

Lewis-Thorp and husband Alex used the Palm Beach property as a holiday home after buying it in 2011 for $7.4 million.

Prior to that it belonged to sharemarket investor, Walter Lewin, who bought it from telecommunications pioneer Barry Roberts-Thompson in 2005 for $7.4 million.

Roberts-Thompson more than doubled his money in the five years he owned it, paying $3.325 million for it in 2000.

DURAL ACREAGE WITH MOVIE STUDIO MOST CLICKED

A property in Dural which has a movie studio on site was the most viewed property in NSW this week, according to realestate.com.au.

The six-bedroom house on Carters Rd was built using 1800s sandstone and recycled wharf timber and has a price guide of $6 million to $6.5 million.

50 Carters Road, Dural was the most clicked on property in NSW, according to realestate.com.au

Although the 2.23ha estate has been on the market since October 2019, agent Trevor Cain of Ray White Frenchs Forest said their phones had been "going off" with inquiries this week.

"We have had interest from around the world because this property is truly unique," he said. "It's not often you find a five-acre residential block in Sydney with a grand house and commercial premises."

The wine cellar at 50 Carters Road, Dural was carved out of sandstone. Picture: realestate.com.au

The vendors are Paul and Gale McCloskey, Australian pioneers of international light shows. Their company, Laservision, holds the Guiness World Record for the World's Largest Permanent Projection - Mapped Display from the Dubai Festival in 2017.

They built the home 30 years ago, raising their family and growing their business from the Dural site.

The grounds at 50 Carters Rd, Dural contains a resort-style pool. Picture: realestate.com.au

Apart from the commercial movie studio, the estate has an underground wine cellar carved out of sandstone, council-approved carparking for 60 vehicles, a separate one-bedroom cottage, manicured gardens including a lily pond and two waterfalls, a resort-style pool with cabanas, a hydrotherapy spa, dedicated fibre optic cabling direct to the Telstra exchange and much more.

One of the rooms inside 50 Carters Rd, Dural. Picture: realestate.com.au

Which begs the question - who would this unique property appeal to?

"There has been a lot of interest in this place," Cain said. "But my feeling is that the person who buys it will be an entrepreneur like the current owner who wants to live there and run their business from there."

The suburb record is held by a property in the same street which sold for $10.85 million.

Mielczarek works on the final finishes of his Bowral build. Picture: Instagram @sash1313

The final stages of the Bowral build.

A room with a view: 21 Ocean Rd, Palm Beach. Picture: realestate.com.au

One of the bedrooms at 21 Ocean Rd, Palm Beach with a view of the beach. Picture: realestate.com.au

50 Carters Road, Dural was built of 1800s sandstone and recycled wharf timber. Picture: realestate.com.au

The grounds at 50 Carters Rd, Dural also contain a lily pond. Picture: realestate.com.au