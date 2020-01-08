Menu
A plane on the way to Ukraine has crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff with 180 people on board.
Breaking

Plane crashes in Iran with 180 passengers and crew

8th Jan 2020 3:08 PM

A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday near an airport in the capital, Tehran, state TV reported.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, the report said.

The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, it added, without elaborating.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

