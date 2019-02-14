Plan to tame West Byron

PLAN B: Environmentalist Asren Pugh at Belongil Creek, behind him is one of the parcels of environmentally sensitive land he believes the state government should buy anmd rehabilitate.

AMID the battle over West Byron one long term opponent of the development has come up with compromise plan that would see the scale of the developments reduced and environmentally sensitive areas protected.

Environmentalist Dailan Pugh proposes the purchase by the state of 3 lots totalling 67ha encompassing state significant wetlands adjoining the Belongil estuary, Cape Byron Marine Park and Cumbebin Swamp Nature Reserve, for rehabilitation and incorporation into the nature reserve.

"The plan reduces residential areas and industrial areas by 47 per cent with changed lot sizes resulting in around a 60 per cent reduction in potential dwellings, and thus traffic, filling and stormwater impacts,” he said. "This increases environmental zones by 64 per cent providing increased protection for Koalas, Wallum Sedge Frog, Coastal Wetlands and their buffers, and water bodies and allows for 10ha to be planted as future Koala habitat.

"This site has been zoned for this size and scale of development and unless we change that zoning and scale it is a matter of time before this becomes developed.

"After the election there is very little chance that the government, whoever that is, will do anything to make this a more suitable development because no government of any stripe wants to re-write what has been given already in development rights.

"We have to get a commitment from three political parties to do something about the size and scale of the development because we have had no progress in respect of West Byron from any party.”