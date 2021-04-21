Plan to reschedule Bluesfest ‘well advanced’

It’s likely that Northern Rivers residents could see a return of Bluesfest this year, thanks to new government negotiations.

Nationals Member of the Legislative Council, Ben Franklin, said an announcement on a proposed rescue package would be unveiled “imminently” as well an update on 2021 rescheduling.

“Discussions between the NSW Government and the organisers of Bluesfest regarding a financial support package are progressing very well,” he said.

“I am very optimistic that a rescheduled event will be able to be staged before the end of the year and negotiations are well advanced to try to achieve that outcome.”

The cancellation of the iconic Byron Bay festival at its eleventh hour left 2500 workers stranded, a $100m hole in the local economy and an industry in tatters.

Mr Franklin said a rescheduling could only benefit the region.

“The community was devastated when Bluesfest had to be cancelled earlier this month,” he said.

“It was to have been the first live music festival to be staged in Australia since the pandemic hit.

“The benefits that will flow to the Northern Rivers and the broader state from a rescheduled event – economically, culturally and socially – will be enormous.”

Bluesfest organisers were also contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, residents have been mixed in their opinions over whether the event should go ahead this year.

According to Facebook and reader comments from this Bluesfest fallout story, some believe hosting a festival is too risky given the current pandemic.

Others have put forth unique solutions, including making Queensland pay for a rescue package.

Performing on the steps of the stage is Dave Shul of Speahead at the 25th Annual Byorn Bay Bluesfest in Tyagarah. Photo Marc Stapelberg

Here’s some of those comments:

Michael Martin: “All for nothing. One big scare campaign leads to knee jerk reaction and thousands of people lost wages and food wasted”.

Pas Til: “Considering COVID had been around for 12 months, deal with it. Didn’t hear any complaining for the last 30 years they have been making a mass profit. Suck it up like every other business has had too.”

Leanne Gibson: “It was the right decision at the time. And yes maybe precautions should have been in place for organisers and caters and all involved knowing that if it was a possibility it could have happened.”

Michelle Keats: “I had this vision. Why can't they put Bluesfest’s set list into action on social media and we have to pay to watch it. Could open the whole world to watch? Could generate money for all that’s lost. Could the show go on. Everyone that bought a ticket gets a discount so if all the musicians could play from where they currently are this could be amazeballs.”

Sunny Hart: “I wouldn’t book anything at the moment, shutdowns and cancellations inevitable when the virus escapes from hospitals and quarantine, and cancellations continue as a result.”

Rhys Gallen: “Should never have been cancelled. They have made a lot of people lose their livelihood. Byron can't survive without these festivals! 2 weeks later no restrictions!”

Sharon Mitchell: “The Bluesfest is not the only cancellation that has occurred last minute since Covid was made a world pandemic and it won‘t be the last. I don’t live in Byron, just a little further south, but it has fared better than most tourist areas during these trying times enjoying visitors from Queensland and New South Wales.

Unfortunately, it was the very nature of what has made Byron fare so well, that caused the outbreak concern. Those complaining should really take a look around the Gold Coast and see what the lockdowns over the border have done to people’s livings. This event had the potential to initiate a major outbreak, the right decision was made. How about thinking about the workers and farmers who have been devastated by 2-3 months of rain and floods. Time to get over it Byron.”

Samantha Holmlund: “Yeah it’s awful but honestly, you can’t put a price on life. A massive festival during a global pandemic is just not logical. It shouldn’t have been planned in the first place.”

Coastal Shane: “And what would have been the cost for the community & the state if it went ahead & a major outbreak happened?”

Rel Brown: “The bias shown to sport rather than the arts has been polar opposites and people in the arts are hurting!”

Lou Pearson: “Queensland Government could help financially with the fallout … it would be the right thing to do.”

