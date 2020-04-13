Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Josiah Alston is not currently looking for work, but was allowed to stop working temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic. PHOTO: Contributed
Josiah Alston is not currently looking for work, but was allowed to stop working temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic. PHOTO: Contributed
Lifestyle

Pizza man puts family first

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
13th Apr 2020 2:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Hervey Bay man has put his family first and ­decided to quit his job at a takeaway outlet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Josiah Alston, 21, had worked on deliveries at Domino's Pizza in Torquay.

"I also performed a lot of other duties at the store when not out on the road," Mr ­Alston said.

He said that Domino's management had given him the opportunity to stop working.

"It was a really tough decision for me to make and I gave it a lot of thought, but I had to put my family first," he said.

Mr Alston lives at home with his parents and his bro­ther who has a compromised immune system.

"I didn't feel it was right for me to carry on working, ­especially in a job where I see so many different people every day" he said.

Mr Alston said it would have been a different story if he did not live with his parents and brother.

"Had I been living alone I would have maybe carried on working and kept in touch with my family over the phone," he said.

Mr Alston said he would like to learn a trade or enter the engineering field.

business news coronavirus covid-19 dominos pizza fraser coast hervey bay jobs jobs board torquay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top five moments from Parkway Drive documentary

        premium_icon Top five moments from Parkway Drive documentary

        News FROM crowdsurfing mums to changing nappies, we talk to one Parkway Drive fan who caught the free screening of the documentary, now been slated for a full release in...

        DA lodged for proposed $1.5 million townhouse development

        premium_icon DA lodged for proposed $1.5 million townhouse development

        Council News THE proposal includes the demolition of an existing home on the property.

        Health authorities: “there is no shortage of flu vaccines”

        premium_icon Health authorities: “there is no shortage of flu vaccines”

        News DELIVERY of the 2020 influenza vaccine have commenced for eligible people under the...

        Renter’s dream as new properties flood in at reduced prices

        premium_icon Renter’s dream as new properties flood in at reduced prices

        News IF YOU’RE in the market for a rental property on the Northern Rivers, now is a good...