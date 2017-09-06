Pitch in to stop the Housie tent folding

THE Brunswick Heads Housie Tent, a much loved local Christmas holiday attraction, needs to find committed volunteers and a worthy cause to support ASAP, pronto and by yesterday.

In other words the time frame is tight so put your thinking cap on and roll up your sleeves to help if you can

Over the last 60 years the venerable institution has raised thousands of dollars for local charities and events.

After a successful 2016/17 Housie season funds were shared between the Ocean Shores Preschool, the inaugural Guilty Pleasures Cabaret Festival and the Brunswick Valley Rescue Squad.

The tent nearly folded (pardon the pun) in 2016 but was saved at the eleventh hour when the Ocean Shores Pre-school spearheaded a community voluntee effort that saw 80 people pitch in to help run the annual Housie game over the six week summer holiday.

"It was great to see how much love there was for Housie in the community and for so many locals to unite to keep the Housie tradition alive in Brunswick Heads, and in the process raise money for the local community,” 2016 Housie coordinator Jane Saunders said.

"None of our volunteers had worked in the Housie tent before although many had played there over the years.

"They were all united in their passion to keep the tent open for future generations to enjoy the tradition.

"Some volunteers helped out for just one or two nights whilst others worked a couple of nights every week.

"The annual Housie season is a great opportunity for local community groups to raise much-needed funds in a short period, but it does involve a big team effort.”

Nine people are required every night of the six weeks for the event to run smoothly. That's approximately 250 shifts to be filled. Each shift is 3 hours from 7-10pm.

Twenty volunteers from the 2016 season have already signed on to do it again, but another 60 are needed to fill the roster to ensure the event gets the green light again.

To sign on as a 2017 Housie helper go to: http://bit.ly/2cINRKa

No experience is necessary as all volunteers are shown the ropes before each nights game begins.

Local charities or non-profit organisations who are interested in benefiting from the housie fundraising should be able to provide a number of volunteers to add to the roster of community volunteers.

If your charity is interested please contact Jane Saunders on: 0409 059 118.

The community can also contact Housie team and stay in touch via the Brunswick Housie facebook page.