Light plane stuck in the sand near Eurong on Fraser Island. Photo: Kerri Ann via Facebook
Pilot to be disciplined after Fraser Island plane nosedive

Carlie Walker
7th Jan 2020 7:00 PM | Updated: 8th Jan 2020 1:26 PM
A PILOT overshot the runway, which caused a plane to nosedive on a beach on Fraser Island, according to the company director of Air Fraser Island.

The airline's boss Gerry Geltch, speaking to 7NEWS.com.au, said the plane hit a shallow pool of water while landing on a designated beach runway.

"At the end of the runway, there was a pool of water with a lip in it.

"He ended up coming to a halt in there."

He denied it was a "violent, abrupt" landing.

The Australian Safety Transport Bureau and Civil Aviation Safety Authority have been investigating the incident.

Geltch said the pilot will be disciplined for "uncalled for" actions which "went against operation requirements of the company".

