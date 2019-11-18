Menu
WEED: Byron main Beach and others in the shire continue to play host to unwelcome 'cornflake' weed.
Piles of weed washes up on Northern Rivers beaches

Christian Morrow
by
18th Nov 2019 11:32 AM
BYRON Bay Main Beach has been plagued by the dreaded 'cornflake weed' over the past few days.

As of Monday morning there were still large piles of the weed washed up at Belongil Beach.

 

The piles of small transluscent weed, about the size of your average cornflake is actually a type of brown algae.

The 'cornflakes' are proving a nutritional boon for mussels and pippis that live below the sand, but is keeping swimmers out of the ocean.

Swimming groups that traverse the bay each morninmg have found the going particularly tough on occasions, swimming whilst trying to avaid swallowing the weed and getting a second unwanted breakfast.

In the past the weed has arrived on the beach as a result of northerly swells accompanied by northerly winds.

The tide will take a certain amout back out to sea but the rest will biodegrade back down into the sand.

Byron Shire Council is monitioring the situation.

