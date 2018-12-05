‘Meghan Markle ghosted me’

Piers Morgan has lashed out at Meghan Markle again, this time accusing Britain's Duchess of Sussex of "acting her way to the top" and "ghosting" him after she met Prince Harry.

The Good Morning Britain host took aim at the pregnant royal in a furious rant during Tuesday morning's show while discussing a string of stories recently published about the alleged rift within the royal family.

"I've had my own experience with her, which was not great to be honest. I knew her for about a year and a half," Morgan, 53, said. "I got on really well with her and then bang, she met someone more important and immediately ghosted.

"I never heard from her ever again and the old slippery slope ladder had gone up and she social climbed her way out of my orbit.

"So my experience wasn't great, I've got to be honest with you. And everything I've seen since does slightly smack of an actress, a Hollywood actress, seizing her chance and acting her way to the top."

The former tabloid editor also referred to Markle, 37, as "a piece of work", claiming he was responsible for putting the former Suits star "in the cab to Harry to start with".

Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day. Picture: Paul Ellis/AP

However journalist Radhika Sanghani hit back during the segment and said Morgan's comments were "absolutely ridiculous".

"As a normal person, to me it is this really lovely love story between them," Sanghani said.

"When you saw their wedding it was very obvious they were in love and they seem a great married couple.

"But unfortunately, with this media narrative we're seeing now, it's completely changed."

Morgan disagreed with the guest panellist: "You can't go after a prince as she did. And I know she did. I put her in the cab to Harry to start with," he claimed, arguing the Duchess of Sussex doesn't deserve privacy.

"You can't set your sights on a prince to this country who is in line to the throne and expect to have a normal private life afterwards.

"It's part of the deal. To live in palaces at our expense you get to be in the papers. Good, bad and ugly."

Journalist Radhika Sanghani appeared on Good Morning Britain to defend Meghan Markle. Picture: Twitter

Morgan and Sanghani later continued their heated debate on Twitter.

"The media is trying to invent a catfight 'feud' with her and Kate, they call her 'bossy' & 'difficult' - words we don't use for men - and so much of the narrative is trying to force her into the 'angry black woman' trope," the journalist and author tweeted.

Morgan responded: "What utter nonsense. And you have no idea if the stories are true or not! My experience of Ms Markle suggests they could definitely be true."

What utter nonsense. And you have no idea if the stories are true or not! My experience of Ms Markle suggests they could definitely be true. https://t.co/RsDnAdx2Lp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 4, 2018

Ms Markle’s being treated no differently to any Princess who has come before her. To call media coverage, which has been 90% positive about her so far, ‘racist and sexist’ is ridiculous. https://t.co/HXA8mc3f28 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 4, 2018

No offence, but I get the feeling you think everything in life is racist & sexist. Are you a vegan too by any chance? https://t.co/cRoTLHkcnD — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 4, 2018

Morgan previously said he only met Markle once in the past after the pair messaged privately on social media.

In October, the outspoken television host told the Loose Women panel: "After I followed her on Twitter, she DM'ed me and said, 'I'm a massive fan of yours, this is great, do you want to see future episodes?'

"She then started sending me future episodes [of Suits]. I then linked in with one of the other guys from the show, who came on Good Morning Britain, and for about a year-and-a-half we were exchanging emails and messages.

"Then Meghan came to Wimbledon to watch her friend Serena Williams play and she messages me and says, 'Do you fancy a drink?' I say, 'Come to my local pub' and there we are for 90 minutes just me and Meghan, we were great buddies!"

Piers Morgan is not a fan of Meghan Markle. Pictutre: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

At the time, co-host Susanna Reid teased him about not being able to move on from his first and only encounter with the now-royal. "You still can't let it go, can you Piers? The fact she left the pub that day and never spoke to you ever again," Reid mocked.

He denied that was the case.

"It's a red light when people behave like that, in an odd manner … the axe came down, as it did with the dad, axed - everyone of her family … worrying …"