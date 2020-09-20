Menu
Pictures from South Lismore's victory over Bangalow which takes them through to the grand final
PHOTOS: South Lismore scores grand final spot

Adam Daunt
20th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
SOUTH LISMORE Celtic has triumphed over Bangalow in their Premier League semi-final in convincing style with a 3-1 score line.

South Lismore absorbed Bangalow’s pressure earlier on before working their way into the match during the first half.

Lismore were fast in transition, often finding space on the break and on either wing as Bangalow struggled to regain a foothold in the game.

South Lismore converted their pressure into a lead as Ezra Frost opened the scoring with a classy finish into the bottom corner.

They refused to relent on a Bangalow side which seemed to be waiting for halftime as they pressed forward again finding Murray Towner inside the box and he converted for 2-0.

It was more of the same after the break as some great passing and a delightful cross found Paddy Kable at the back post for 3-0 which effectively buried the tie.

Bangalow finally got on the board from a corner but the damage was done as South Lismore ran out 3-1 winners.

The result sees South Lismore move onto the grand final as they await the winner of Byron Bay and Alstonville.

