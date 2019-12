Scott Henderson, Peter and Vanessa Henderson who's daughter Sophie is playing for Australia, with Sandra Martin, Lisa Hicks mother of Australian player Imogen Hicks, and Lisa Brischetto who's son Alex is on the Australian mens team alongside Romina Bognolo.

FUTURE water polo stars converged on Alstonville for a tri-series tournament between the Australian and New Zealand Combined High School teams.

They brought family and friends to cheer them on, and our photographer was poolside to capture the fun.