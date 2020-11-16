Menu
Braxton McArthur, 8, and Harrison Kelley, 9, from Halliday Bay. Picture: Melanie Whiting
Soccer

PHOTOS: Magpies Crusaders fans cheer from sidelines

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
15th Nov 2020 11:44 PM
ALTHOUGH they didn't take home a win, Magpies Crusaders fans cheered proudly for their team from the sidelines on Saturday night.

They hosted A-League club Brisbane Roar in a pre-season friendly at Sologinkin Oval.

The celebrations were short-lived - a 9-1 Roar win the end result. 

But all in attendance left the ground embracing an old sporting adage - football was the true winner at Sologinkin Oval.

