FLOODING of the swollen Orara River at Coutts Crossing has been captured from the skies above.

Moderate flooding is currently being seen at Coutts Crossing with the river sitting steady at 9.2m as of 2pm Sunday afternoon.

One local resident took to her drone to the skies to capture incredible shots of the expanse below, capturing footage of Rushforth Rd, which is currently closed due to flooding.

