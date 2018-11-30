Incredible proof Sandra Bullock doesn’t age

Sandra Bullock, what's your secret? The Oscar-winning star first found worldwide fame at the relatively late age (by Hollywood standards) of 30, with her star turn in the 1994 thriller Speed.

Almost 25 years later, Bullock, 54, is one of Hollywood's most bankable actresses - but looking at photos from throughout her career, one thing struck us.

She doesn't age.

Now, we don't mean she looks good for her age. We mean she literally does not appear to age.

We've dated the photos below from the past quarter-century of her career, but without dates attached, we're guessing you'd be hard pressed to put them in chronological order:

1993

On a red carpet a year before Speed came out. Picture; Ron Galella/WireImage

1996

In the film A Time To Kill.

1997

At the 97 Met Gala in New York. Picture: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)

2000

In Miss Congeniality./

2002

At the premiere of Divine Secrets Of The Ya-Ya Sisterhood. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2005

The year Miss Congeniality 2 came out. Picture: Stephen Lovekin/WireImage

2006

At the 78th Academy Awards. Picture: AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian

2009

At the premiere of All About Steve in 2009. Picture: Getty

2010

Winning her Oscar for The Blind Side. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

2011

Back for another Oscars. Picture: AP Photo

2013

At the London premiere for her hit film Gravity. Picture: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI

2014

At the Golden Globes the year she turned 50. Picture: Getty Images

2018