PHOTOS: Flooding ‘may be similar to 2017 or 1978’

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack with Page MP Kevin Hogan, Richmond Valley Council Mayor Robert Mustow and Ballina Deputy Mayor Eoin Johnson

Taste testing are (from left) JBS feedlot manager Sean Sturgess, Fitzy's Toowoomba owner Brad Fitzgibbons, JBS livestock supervisor Samuel Clothier and shift manager Brett Ward as Fitzy's partner with JBS to showcase the JBS Royal 100 rib fillet in the absence of the Ekka, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

John Ibbotson of Gulmarrad with his dog looks over his backyard \"studio\" - where he shot some of the images for his latest book.

Flooding in Lismore.

15th Dec 2020 9:25 AM

FLOOD warnings are in place across the Northern Rivers and residents in Tumbulgum and South Murwillumbah have been urged to prepare to evacuate.

The SES Northern Rivers has warned flooding on the Tweed in particular "may be similar to the 2017 and 1978 floods".

MORE DETAILS ON FLOOD WARNINGS HERE

Many roads across the region are closed due to flooding.

Lismore has been bracing for more significant flooding and the Lismore Rugby Club has been evacuating this morning in anticipation of rising waters from the Wilsons River.

Near Murwillumbah, Byangum Bridge on Kyogle Rd was significantly flooded overnight.

The bridge remains cut off with water across the road along with a huge amount of debris.

 

lismore flood murwillumbah flood northern rivers floods northern rivers weather tweed flood
