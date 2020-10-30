Menu
Debby Milgate took pics of the hail at Lennox Head.
News

PHOTOS: Fierce storm leaves trail of destruction

Rebecca Lollback
30th Oct 2020 9:50 AM
MANY residents are assessing damage to their homes this morning after an afternoon of wild weather lashed the Northern Rivers.

Lismore escaped the worst of the storm, but large hail was reported in many areas, including Ballina, Lennox Head and Wollongbar.

Lennox Head resident Debby Milgate was at work when the storm hit and took some impressive photos of the hail.

She said their home had been "smashed".

"Twenty years in this house and we've never had such a lengthy hail storm of this intensity," she said.

Man lucky to be alive after tree branch falls on him

"Still some big icy chunks in the garden even this morning (Friday).

"Holes in the backyard awning are a bit larger than I expected. Bigger than golf ball size.

"Pretty sure we were right in the firing line through the airport corridor."

Did you snap some photos of the storm? Send them to us: northernstar@news.com.au.

