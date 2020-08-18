PHOTOS: Fierce bowling in the Tweed Byron matches

RESERVES READY: In the Reserve Grade Fours – Ocean Shores Vs. Bangalow – Ocean Shores' Danny Hayer in charge of head waiting for his skip's bowl to come to rest.

RESERVES READY: In the Reserve Grade Fours – Ocean Shores Vs. Bangalow – Ocean Shores' Danny Hayer in charge of head waiting for his skip's bowl to come to rest.

NUMBERS may have been down at Tweed Byron District Bowls Association Championship Fours competition, but quality play more than made up for fewer competitors.

TBDBA representative, Judith Tuckey, was at the competiiton and has supplied us with a great match report with excellent photos of the championship as it unfurled.

Meanwhile, here’s how the balls rolled in your club over the past week:

BRUNSWICK HEADS

August 11, 2020

BRUNSWICK BELLES: Brunswick Heads players Margaret Darby (L) and Rosa Kinnear on the rink.

Seriously fast greens and a tricky headwind led to some interesting results but overall a great day for the record (for this year) 24 ladies who turned up today.

Welcome new players Lyn and Marj.

LADIES ACTION: Brunswick Heads members Rosa Kinnear (L) and Ilona Pettendy watching the district singles at Ocean Shores last week.

Results – Open Pairs Round One

S Allen, I Pettendy def J Quigley, B McCormack.

J Andrew, S Pearce def L Gleeson, L Proudlock.

Results – Social Bowls

B Mules, K Maxwell, J Williams (17) upset

J Seamer, L Wickham, K Dexter (12).

G Johnson, M Crichton (19) overwhelmed

M Essery, M Flesser (11).

J Simpson, M Fredrich, E Scattergood (24) thwarted

M McDonald, R Kinnear, J Lofts (12).

Today’s Winners. Marcia and Glynis

Lucky Losers. Jenny, Rosa, Maree

Raffle. Bev

CHERRY ST SANDFLIES

Sunday morning saw the Sandflies hold their second AGM held at Ballina’s Premier and only Bowling Club – Cherry Street Sports.

The Sandflies now in there 33rd year after starting at Cherry Street Sports around midway through 2019.

Now at a club where everything works and a has a huge TAB, the Sandflies can only go forward for hopefully many a year.

The only changes for the 2020/21 year committee is Bowls Organiser Garry Scott taking over after a very tight ballot from Larry Davis who has done a mighty job when you consider the upheaval the Sandflies went through changing clubs midway through the 2019 year so thanks to Larry for that.

A new Committeeman in the shape of Johnny Fuller and welcome to him.

So the current Committee are; President – Johnny Harley, Vice President and the Sandflies newest Life Member Col Pittman, Hon. Secretary Patrick Kearney, Treasurer Bruce Cooper, Bowls organiser Garry Scott and Committee Allan Britt, Johnny Fuller and Dean Wheatland. Chairman of Directors at Cherry Street Sports, Dac Cameron spoke some very kind words and a pat on the back is much better than a kick in the behind anytime so many thanks to him for that.

The Sandflies held a moments silence for recently deceased passed member Freddy Weidesweilder known to the Sandflies and Freddy Nonethewiser.

Many thanks to the support from Management, Members and Staff at Cherry Street Sports for helping us moving into our new home at Cherry Street.

Congratulations to former South Sydney great Col Pittman on achieving Life Membership and joins Alby Waldron, Hans Willems, Patrick Kearney and Col Pittman.

Home game next week and Uncle Festers Little Brown Jug 3 Bowl Pairs is coming up on the 6th of September.

EAST LISMORE

Thursday Men’s Bowls: 13-8-20

P.Korol, S.Stefanards 35 d P.Mazzini, D.Watson 14

L.Softley, M.Gooley 33 d T.Gibson, Rocco 14

M.Weaver, S.Gregory 24 d J.Nilon, W.Griffin 6

B.Broadbent, G.Painter 23 d C.Parkes, R.Parkes 10

Saturday Social Bowls: 15-8-20

B.Harmon, G.Sharp, W.Griffin 23 d T.Prior, M.Gooley, A.Pearce 17

G.Hale, J.Wyborn 22 d G.T.Scotcher 17

R.Parkes, J.Cook 19 t R.Prior, G.Finnigan 19

Saturday Men’s B Grade Pairs Championship: 15-8-20

G.Donnelly, P.Russell 27 d J.Bancroft, N.Scandrett10

S.Wade, G.Painter 28 d T.Gibson, A.Maslen 12

B.Lee, A.Gaggin 18 d Rocco, B.Stevens 17.

KYOGLE

Wednesday August 12

P Crewe R Goebel def P Anderson M Martin + 22, R Clark P Doyle def J Howard N Bodycote + 18, G O’Reilly T Burgess K Hayes def B Ryan J Holland Rex McKenna + 3, N Parker R McKenna G Miller def S Barton M Windsor G King + 2, R O’Reilly B Studders B Hyde def W Farrell R Felton K Walters + 1.

B grade singles championship

D Warren def G Lavelle 31 to 21. Saturday August 15 – P Anderson N Parker def M Windsor K Walters + 18, R O’Reilly T Burgess def B Ryan N Bodycote + 14, J Holland D Petherbridge def G O’Rielly T Holder + 8.

Final of the fours championship

G Lavelle Rex McKenna R Goebel P Doyle def L Condon G Miller R Rogers S Hall 14 to 20, Triples championship D Farrell M Doolan M Harris def J Arnold K Hayes B Hyde 27 to 13, B grade singles championship M Rogers def S Barton 31 to 21.”

Tradies Day” triples on Saturday September 12th.

LENNOX HEAD

Men

Tuesday 11 Men’s Social:

D.Birkoff, I. Burston, D. De Wit (winners) d G. Stores, W. Thatcher, R. Hurst; J. Adams, G. Russell, J. Bowen d K. Frampton, I. Hanaby, I. Carruth; W. Hampson, R. Roberts d R. Condie, K. Watts; J. Dudgeon, D. Howell, R. Reid d G. McLaren, C. Ulrick, L. Martin; S. Lewis, A. Ross d G. Bowden, K. Viney; D. Binns, F. Allcoat, K. Cobb d R. McKinnon, K. Pringle, B. Caterson; K. Foster, D. Gregor, S. Prasad d T. Burke, B. Luker, G. McPhail.

Saturday 15 Men’s Major Singles Club Championship:

R. Reid (winner) d J. Blackler; P. Sharp d C. Blackler; S. Prasad d A. Ross, P. Blair d G. Baxter, G. Bowen d W. Thatcher. Wednesday 12

Lennox Head Ladies

Major Singles Club Championship Semi-Final:

J. Burgess d J. Dryer. Social: A. Viney, J. Stewart (winners) d M. Hanaway, W. Franke; J. Brook/A. Dunger, P. Grey, A. Hewitt d M. Hadler/J. Fogarty, W. Ross, C. Roberts; B. Knott, G. Martin d L. Opperman, C. Howell.

LISMORE HEIGHTS

Men

Results Mens Triples Tuesday 11th August

There were (32) Players Winners were L Cheli

B Broardbent S Clarke 34 d T Fields R Cornell R Petersen 10, 2nd F Poole G Painter T Clarke 27 d K Bertoli M Ivan C McHattan 12, 3rd J Buckingham R Taylor 26 d W Trenter C Petersen 23, M McBride

O Dardengo 29 d G Cahill J Donadel 23 P Mazzini L Bergett T Batchelor 24 d B Riordan A Lavis S Casagrande 14, P Raleigh O De Martin K Coss 19 d J Ryan W Sten L Selwood 17.

Results Mens Pairs Friday 14th August

There were (46) Players Winners were K Drysdale R Foster 31 dS Clarke P Morrissey 13 2nd on a count back M McBride J Donadel 27 d M Collins S Gregory 13

3rd J Durheim L Selwood 29 d R Marriott C McHattan 15 K Coss S Casagrande 23 d D Corcoran P Corcoran 13 C Petersen R Taylor 19 d M Ivan O De Martin 12 L Cheli Rocco 24 d K Moore S Goulding 13 L Allen M Storey 25 d L Burgett R Petersen 16 G Latta A Lavis 19 d J Rixon W Rixon 16J Buckingham M Holden 25 d W Trenter M Rafftery 20 P Raleigh T McFadden 24 d R Cornell O Dardengo 11,

Box Draw Tues 18th August M Collins K Coss

Fri 21st August J Rank T Fields

Sat 23rd August T Clarke M Storey Tues 25th August R Cornell J McKinley

Raffle Roster Friday 21st T Fields A Fields T Batchelor C Batchelor

Raffle Roster Sunday 23rd August L Cupitt G Cahill K Granatelli D Buggy

Results Final Club Open Triples

Winners were B Beddoes R Everingham T Stephen 25 d M CatlingT Clarke T Batchelor 21

Results District Senior Triples

Winner were T McFadden M Holden P Langby 22 d L Devine W Ianna J Durheim 21 that was a great game.

District Reserve Triples

Winner R Hurst S Lewis sub G Ironfield 24 d C Forshaw G Attheron R Husselbee 14

The Mens Club Annual General Meeting of The Mens Club is on Monday 24th August Commencing At 7pm All Currant Full Members Welcome.

Women

Tuesday, August 11th results:

S West, R Hodge, J Cornell (daily prize winners) d S West, R Campbell, J Donadel; R Baker, J Clarke, C Danelon d A O’Connor, K Granatelli, D James; G Everingham, L Allen d A Fields, B Ryan; C Batchelor, E Fowler d C Johnson, D Corcoran.

Thursday, August 13th:

W McHattan, A Fields, J Cornell (daily prize winners) d B Marriott, J Clarke, D James; N Elliott, B Ryan, J Donadel d J Ianna, J Rixon, L Allen; F McKinley, R Hodge, C Danelon d R Campbell, K Granatelli, E Fowler.

The first round of the Club Singles, will be played on Tuesday, August 18, with the second round on Thursday, August 20.

Box Duty: Tuesday, August 18: D Quail D Corcoran. Thursday, Aug

LISMORE WORKERS

Tuesday 11th

Winner B Turner, J Fowler, J Quinlan

Friday 14th

Winner J Church, R UP G moss

Social Winning Skips B Turner 16/11 def S Smart 16/10

E Bullman 19 def A Wilson 14, Jane Rose 25 def D Morrow 11, J Piper 34 def R Partridge 9, W Davis 25 def B Hutchinson 20-Gary Rose 27 def D Pearce 26

M inor Singles C/Ship R Walker def R Springall 31/16, G Moss def G Vanderwall 31/19, L Church def J Jacobson 31/12

SOUTH LISMORE

Wednesday Winners L Devine, J .Durheim. Runners Up W. Rixon, J.Weismantel. Saturday Winners G. Coughlin, J.Weismantel. S.Stefanaras, D. Mott. Club Pairs results. J . Houghton, D.Hellyar defeated E.Bostic, W.. Wawn. D . Knight, M.Thorley defeated J . Houghton, D.Hellyar. S. Stefanaras. D. Mott defeated B.Fredericks, BB. Mathews. J. Scholten, T.Houghton defeated I.Martin, S.Brecard. Club Pairs Draw for 22nd August or before. D . Knight, M.Thorley vs. J. Scholten T Houghton. G. Coughlin, J. Wisemantel vs. S.Stefanaras, D. Mott. Club Triples and Fours sheet on the board.

TWEED BYRON DISTRICT

TBDBA: Rink 12 with the Open Fours – Ocean Shores Vs. Mullumbimby – Only one bowl to come from Ocean Shores skip to complete the end with players again contemplating what will happen.

Men’s Bowls

TBDBA Championship Fours have now been completed. Unfortunately, the fallout from the COVID-19 virus has had an impact on the number of nominations. However, many top quality bowlers still entered the fray, resulting in spectators being delighted with the quality of bowls on display.

FAST GREENS: (Rink 12) Open Fours – Ocean Shores Vs. Mullumbimby – Mullum skip Richie Northcott heading off to the mat end to do battle as the players ponder the result to come.

Open Fours Results:

With only 7 teams in this year’s comp. Ocean Shores’ P. Tornaros, JT Gray, G. Condie and T. Makin progressed directly to the semi-finals.

Quarterfinals resulted in Cabarita’s D. Sheather, M. Charters, L. Freeman and B. Kelly defeating Condong’s T. Walsh, P. Ayres, D. Hopps and R. Norris; Mullumbimby’s R. Graham, T. Foreman, B. Leeson and R. Northcott def. Ocean Shores’ D. Payne, D. Magnusson, P. Clarke and J. Jones and Condong’s M. Chilcott, W. Peart, D. Cranwell and J. Knight def. Ocean Shores’ D. Blake, T. Mitchell, P McDonald and W. Priest.

Semis, and Team Makin (Ocean Shores) defeated Cabarita’s team Kelly, and Mullumbimby’s team Northcott def. Condongs’ team Knight. Final in this category generated into a battle royal between the Ocean Shores and Mullumbimby teams. However, after overcoming a slow start, the Ocean Shores lads came to the fore and holding a tough Mullum side at bay, claimed victory with a minimal margin.

Seniors Fours Results:

TBDBA CHAMPS: L to R. Standing – Gerry Swain, Ian Holden, Front – Richard Rombouts (Skip), Jeff Nolan – Bangalow – 2020 TBDBA Reserve Grade Fours Winners.

With only six teams nominated, the fickle finger of fate resulted in one team being withdrawn due to border closure problems thus enabling their opposition a free ride to a finals berth.

OCEANS OF TALENT: L to R. Standing – Peter Tornaros, Troy Makin (Skip), Front – Andrew Montgomery, Graeme Condie – Ocean Shores – 2020 TBDBA Open Fours Winners.

However, the other four teams battled it out their quarterfinals with the following results. Kingscliff’s P. Murphy, V. Lewis, G. Searle and G. Sawtell def. Condong’s C. DeBelle, J. Jenkins, D. Evans and J. McDonald and Kingscliff’s S. Massey, W. Bartlett, T. Lee and G. Mullen def. Ocean Shores’ R. Essery, J. O’Connor, P. Quirke and R. Linabury. Semi-finals between Kingscliff club mates teams, skipped by G. Sawtell and G. Mullen respectively, resulted in Mullen‘s team holding a narrow margin throughout to claim a finals berth one shot up. Condong’s G. Cox, J. Andrassy, G. Miller and M. Bambary, who went straight through to the final, faced off against Kingscliff’s team Mullen to create a major battle for a finals victory.

SENIOR CHAMPIONS: L to R. Geoff Mullen (Skip), Terry Lee, Wayne Bartlett, Steve Massey – Kingscliff – 2020 TBDBA Senior Fours Winners.

While Kingscliff trailed early, a courageous fightback returned the team back into the game with the score on 16-16 on the 20th end.

Last end and T. Lee trailed the jack into the ditch to cement victory for his team.

Reserve Grade Fours Results:

Regrettably only four teams entered this category, resulting in two semi-finals and the final. Bangalow’s G. Swain, I. Holden, J. Nolan and R. Rombouts defeated Ocean Shores’ J. Phillips, D. Pyne, D. Harman and S. Brady in their close scoring semi clash. Oceans Shores’ B. Hay, J. Haywood, D. Hayer and N, Mcleod notched up a handy score to eliminate Cabarita’s J. Madden, E. Marsden, S. Ciercan and K. Foran in their encounter.

Final time and the well seasoned team from Bangalow certainly proved their prowess on the greens with their defeating a strong Ocean Shores team to claim victory in this year’s championship.

Send us your club’s results, news and photos to sport@northernstar.com.au by 4pm on Mondays for online publication Tuesdays.