PHOTOS: Events across Byron Shire for Australia Day

Australia Day ambassador Corey Payne
Australia Day ambassador Corey Payne Samantha Elley

The official Australia Day awards ceremony was held at the Ocean Shores Country Club where new citizens received confirmation of their Aussie-ness and current citizens were honoured for their good works.

Ocean Shores Primary School choir led the packed room in the national anthem and I am Australian.

Australia Day ambassador for the Byron Shire was ex-rugby league player Corey Payne who spoke about his current work with Future Direction Network, an organisation that offers tertiary education scholarship programs and mentoring for students of Western Sydney.

Mayor Simon Richardson was on hand to present the citizenship awards for 2018.

He first gave special acknowledgement to Elaine Robinson who died at 91 last week.

Cr Richardson sent condolences to her family.

The winners of the awards were:

  • Community Event of the Year - Mullum Music Festival
  • Volunteer of the Year - Heather McQuilty
  • Senior Citizen of the Year - Margaret Fisher
  • Dual Citizen of the Year (Special Mention) - Gill and Barry Lomath
  • Citizen of the Year - Barbara Upson-Shaw

Elsewhere across the shire people were enjoying a typical Aussie breakfast, paddling from one beautiful beach to another or acknowledging indigenous culture with Survival Day recognition.

Byron Shire News

