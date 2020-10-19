Menu
These youngsters had the time of their lives watching the 2020 NRRRL grand finals in Ballina. Photo: Alison Paterson
Sport

PHOTOS: Did we snap you at the NRRRL grand final?

Alison Paterson
19th Oct 2020 3:00 PM
THE grand final of the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, attracted thousands of spectators who watched the four games in shifts to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Despite the smaller crowds, those watching were loud and proud about supporting their local club.

It was clearly a family event with loads of youngsters wearing jerseys and cheering on their favourite players – in between kicking a footy to their mates.

It was a dramatic day for the NRRRL with the U18s game temporarily halted due to COVID-19 regulations not being met.

ballina northern rivers sport nrrrl
