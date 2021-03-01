Menu
Sport

PHOTOS: Did we snap you at the NRL game in Lismore?

1st Mar 2021 12:00 AM

Premium Content

When more than 4,500 sporting fans roared their appreciation at Oakes Oval on the weekend, the noise could be heard all over town.

Wearing jerseys supporting pretty much every team in the National Rugby League, plus a few other codes for good measure, they queued ahead of time for the noon gates opening.

Crowds poured in from across the region, as well the Gold Coast, Yamba, Sydney and Grafton.

And they kept arriving all day right up to when the Gold Coast Titans and the New Zealand Warriors ran onto the field.

With the Titans being the 'local' team there was very strong base, but the Warriors had a smaller but equally loyal contingent cheering them on.

Showing that sport is one of the most important glues holding a community together, there were families galore, groups of friends, sporting teams and fans representing every team in the National Rugby League.

The day started out with representational games between the Northern Rivers Titans and the Central Coast Roosters U16s and U18s.

While the Roosters won each match, their rivals did not down without a fight.

Then it was the turn of the local disabled teams who showed enormous levels of guts and determination and proved their value to the game.

These players have face significant challenges and they ran out and played like the champions they are and took some of the loudest cheers of the day.

At half time when the Titans were on 12 and the Warriors at 6, the U10s from The Marist Brothers Rams and the Kyogle Turkeys showed that there's a heap of talent coming through the younger ranks.

Then the day finished with a win-win 12 all draw for the Titans and Warriors.

It was a day when Lismore and the region showed itself at its best.

 

 

gold coast titans lismore new zealand warriors northern rivers sport northern rivers titans nrl oakes oval sports fans
Lismore Northern Star