Actor Chris Hemsworth spotted filming at Doma Cafe in Federal. PCITURES: SUSANNA FREYMARK
News

PHOTOS: Chris Hemsworth on location in hinterland village

Susanna Freymark
2nd Feb 2020 7:49 PM
ON a balmy Sunday evening Chris Hemsworth was in the hinterland village of Federal secretly being filmed for a new movie.

The film company Utopia handed out leaflet to residents a few days before filming to let them know the road would be closed.

Filmed at the renowned Doma Cafe, extras were bussed in and Hemsworth sat at the cafe surrounded by film crew as locals tried to sneak a peek of him from the park across the road.

When he spotted us snapping pics, he waved and continued his conversation.

Producer Sue Clothier, formerly of Northern Pictures, formed new production company Utopia with Richard Payten and Andrew Mackie from distribution company Transmission Films.

Utopia will produce factual and scripted content for all platforms, but also has a number of scripted projects in development.

