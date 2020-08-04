PHOTOS: Bowled over on the greens

AFTER needing flippers a couple of weeks ago, blowers were very happy to be on the greens in such gorgeous weather.

BALLINA WOMEN

R Heffernan, H Tootell d H Maish, J Blay;

G Bray, L McIlwain d J Albany, S Mazzer;

V Maxwell, A O’Brien d B Wedesweiler, F Crowder;

P Condon, E Bosworth d J Webb, M O’Neill;

G Nugent, K Elmes d M GeeKee, N Holmes;

BYRON BAY MEN

The Club’s Singles Championships are getting more intense with two semi finalists decided. Bulla Burton in as one after he defeated Aaron Richter-Steers during last week. The other semi spot was taken up by Paul Clark who defeated Toby Schott and then Phil Boyd as well. Mark Brown had a win over Peter Lofts in an early round game as did Brett Luker over Ian Burston and Gavin McPhail defeated Greg Daniels. There will be some interesting clashes to fill the remaining two semi spots.

On the Social scene we have had a few visitors playing and enjoying the beaut conditions to play on. Wednesday’s “Twilight” event saw Lin Theaker skip Joan White and Ian Bailey to the day’s win.

The Saturday competition was won by Georgie Moore, Ray Breckenridge and Robert Rays with Max Donarti and Werner Borkhardt coming second in a field of 20 players out in the sun. Thursday had a big field of social and singles playing and the winners were Phi Boyd and Syl Reid. They were followed in by Peter Carpenter and Queenscliff’s Larry while Paul Bezrouchko won the T Bones.

The Mystery Margins did not go off and will be worth $20 this Thursday. Bruce Catlin and Craig Johnson were the receivers of the Huxley Insurances Losing Rink Drink despite the efforts of Johnson.

The Club Pairs draw is up and ready to have match results added into it so start arranging games and taking advantage of the stable weather in the week coming.

BRUNSWICK HEADS

Results – Open Singles Final

Huge congratulation to Jenny Lofts who this morning beat Marcia Crichton to become this years Singles Champion. It’s been a great competition with both players well deserving of having made the final.

Results – Social Bowls

M Essery, I Pettendy, J Williams (20) outplayed

R Kinnear, J Quigley, G Johnson (14).

B Mules, S Allen, M Flesser (15) drew with

M McDonald, J Andrew, J Sanderson (15).

Today’s Winners. Jenny and Emma (Marker).

Lucky Losers. Rosa, Julie, Glynis

Raffle. Judy

CASINO LADIES

Wednesday July 29th. Trophy was out of the hat being the least number of ends won. Winners were Jan Newell, Ivy Watson d Ann Temple, Annette James : Pam Brown, Helen Lavelle d Kim Marks, Raelene Skirrey : Susan Birrell & Grace Connolly shared lead, Jan Dwyer, Denise Skinner d Jan Cooke, Judy Mathews, Noelene Hawkes.

Friday July 31st

Grace Connolly & Nancy Moran shared lead, Jan Newelle, Pat Lyons, Annette James d Pam Brown, Joan Mason, Denise Skinner, Noelene Hawkes.

A reminder the A G M will be held on Wednesday August 12th.

CHERRY STREET

Excellent day and excellent company at Alby’s Football and Hot Dog Day on Sunday morning. It was all sunshine and the lads were all dressed up in their footy gear and good to see all the Parramatta fans coming out of the closet due to the recent run of wins but I think were the most represented team on the day. Even Alby made the day which was good to see and the Hot Dogs after the game made the day I think.

CHEERY AT CHERRY ST: Johnny Fuller and Graeme Gaunson enjoying their games.

Winner on this prestigious day were Mal Lowe, Roger the Yank and former South Sydney Great Col Pittman against Chris Hendry, Norm Mulholland and Slim 23 to 17 on rink 3. Runners up were on rink 5 with Paul Buckingham, Uncle Fester and Patrick Kearney getting pounded by the birthday boy Little Joe, Bruce Cooper and Preso Johnny Harley 20 to 10.

CHERRY ST CHAPS: Bowlersrs Alby Waldron and Stewie Weller on the rink.

$2 Schooner Days will be coming up again soon but only the Committee know that one so you have to attend bowls on a Sunday morning to get that great benefit for the Sandflies only with our policy of giving back to the loyal members.

AWESOME FOURSOME: Cherry St Sandflies L-R, Chris Hendry, Mal lowe, Roger the Yank and Norm Mulholland.

The Sandflies are having their AGM on the 16th in the Dining Room with bowls after at Ballina’s Premier and only Bowling Club – Cherry Street Sports.

EAST LISMORE

Saturday Social Bowls: 1-8-20

T.Gibson, G.Finnigan 28 d R.Prior, W.Griffin 15

B.Lee, T.Cheli 22 d A.Maslen, M.Prior 11

T.Prior, S.Fields 21 d S.Gregory, W.Morrissey 11

G.Hale, J.Cook 22 d R.Parkes, M.Gooley 15

G.Donnelly, P.Russel 20 d G.Sharp, R.Thistleton 17

Saturday A Grade Semi-Final Singles Championship: 1-8-20

J.Wyborn 32 d R.Nind 19

T hursday Men’s Bowls: 23-7-20

P.Korol, Rocco 26 d M.Gooley, D.Watson 19

P.Mazzini, M.Weaver, W.Griffin 28 d C.Parkes, J.Nilon, R.Parkes 23

T.Gibson, M.Prior 24 d B.Broadbent, G.Painter 22

Thursday Men’s Bowls: 30-7-20

P.Mazzini, R.Prior, W.Griffin 30 d M.Weaver, M.Gooley, M.Prior 19

T.McFadden, M.Houlden 25 d M.Collins, P.Langby 14

J.Nilon, D.Watson 26 d J.Cook, J.Beard 19

G.Curry, I.Martin 23 d G.Sharp, S.Gregory 19

T.Gibson, R.Parkes 21 d G.Hale, Rocco 19

K.Gregory, P.Korol 22 d B.Broadbent, G.Painter 20.

LENNOX HEAD

Tuesday 28 Men’s Social:

C. Ulrick, R. Pollock, L. Martin (winners) 19 d R. Hurst, W. Thatcher, P. Blair 17; J. Clark, B. Luker, G. MacPhail 39 d K. Pringle, B. Caterson, R. McKinnon 8; J. Creamer, D. Nockolds, G. Grady d J. Dennis, D. Howell, R. Reid 18; Greg, J. Adams, J. Bowen 17 d A. Ross, G. Mains, S. Lewis 15; K. Viney, J. Sharp, P. Sharp 30 d K. Watts, G. Hair, R. Condie 14; Kel, Dick, Sam 29 d David, Frank, Colin 13; I. Carruth, W. Haugoff, K. Frampton 23 d G. McWhern, B. Rodgers, G. Tye 12.

Saturday 1 August Club Championship Major Singles

1st Round: R. Reid (winner) Marker C. Ulrick 31 d Tony Collier 24; W. Thatcher 31 d G. Bowden 19; C. Blackler 31 d G. Hickey 21; G. Ironfield 31 d K. Frampton 29; P. Sharp 31 d K. McGuire 14; G. Grady 31 d C. Skennar 29; G. Bowen 31 d W. Hampson 6; G. Baxter 31 d K. Watts 23. Sunday 2 Men’s Major Pairs Club Championship Semi-Finals: R. Reid, G. Hickey 30 d I. Carruth, K. Frampton 5; P. Blair, P. Sharp 26 d D. Frost, G. Baxter 15.

Sunday 2 Lennox Head Ladies Club Major Singles Championship:

J. Dreyer 25 d W. Ross 20; J. Burgess 25 d J. Church 11; J. Stewart 25 d S. Pollitt 21. Wednesday 29 July Ladies Social: D. Strong, H. Lockton, B. Sullivan (winners) 20 d C. Pyke-Non, A. Dunger, S. Nicol 12; M. Hanaway, A. Viney, J. Fogarty 16 d M. Hanaway, J. Deryer, A. Humphries 14; P. Gray, V. Munster, J. Church 18 d C. Lawless, L. Opperman, J. Hollingsworth 16.

Sunday 2 August White Pointers: L. Clarke, D/C. Howell, G. Houston (winners) 20 d J. Hollingsworth, A. Ross, A. Montefidre 11; G. Russell, B. Sullivan, G. Ironfield 20 d L. Opperman, J. Stewart, W. Thatcher 18; G. Mains, B. Knott, S. Lewis 30 d N. Watton, M. Hanaway, L. Martin 10. Wednesday 29th July. Three Lennox Head Ladies teams moved through into the Semi Finals of the District Pairs: J. Rhodes, L. Morton (Ballina) 19 d B. Knott, K. Innes (Lennox Head) 16; W. Ross, S. Pollitt (Lennox Head) 19 d J. Stewart, J. Burgess (Lennox Head) 18; Final Result: J. Rhodes, L. Morton 22 d W. Ross, S. Pollitt 12’ Congratulations to the Ballina side on winning, and well done to the three Lennox Head teams reaching the Semi-Final … and one in the Final. A great effort by all.

LISMORE HEIGHTS MEN

Results Mens Triples 28th July

There were (28) Players Winners were P Mazzini G CahillJ McKinley 19 d L Cheli G Painter K Coss 17, 2nd P Raleigh O De Martin T Batchelor 22 d J Ryan M Collins O Dardengo 21, P Korol T Fields L Burgett 18 d J Buckingham A Lavis C McHattan 16, P Dewar K Gillespie J Durheim 34 d K Bertoli W Trenter S Casagrane 10 M Ivan R Cornell 20 d F Poole R Taylor 14.

Results Mens Pairs Friday 31st

There Were (40) Players Winners were P Korol C McHattan 31 d T Stephen S Goulding 12,2nd W Trenter A Lavis 24 d B Riordan M McBride 14,3rd L Allen L Allen 25 d 25 d T Fields P Dewar 13, R Taylor M Holden 22 d T Clarke T Batchelor 20, M Collins O Dardengo 17 dS Casagrande M Storey 13, N Miller R Petersen 20 d P Raleigh R Cornell 13, L Devine J Durheim 20 D K Coss P Corcoran 18, Rocco J Donadel 21 drew with G Clifford S Clarke 21, D Brymer L Burgett 23 d M Ivan L Selwood 19, P Korol C McHattan 31 d T Stephen S Goulding, A Hughes C Petersen 11d L Cheli J Buckingham 10 game was not Completed.

Results Mens Pairs Saturday 1st August

There Were (38) Players Winners L Cheli J McKinley M Ivan 26 d W Trenter G Latta J Buckingham 8, 2nd L Allen D Buggy G Cahill W Ianna 24 d T Fields J Hospers R Armbruster10, 3rd S Clarke O Dardengo 28 d P Morrissey C McHattan 18, D Corcoran P Corcoran 24 d P Raleigh R Taylor 14, B Beddoes R Everingham T Stephen 22 d R Cornell K Drysdale M Holden 15, M Catling T Clarke T Batchelor 26 d J Milles G Chidgey T McFadden 22, D Heaton R Petersen 20 d L Devine A Lavis 17. Results Semi-Final Open Triples Winners Were B Beddoes R Everingham T Stephen 22 d R Cornell K Drysdale M Holden 15, M Catling T Clark T Batchelor 26 d J Milles G Chidgey T McFadden 22 The Mens Triples Final will be Between M Catling T Clarke T Batchelor Versus B Beddoes R Everingham T Stephens.

The Back to Bowls Day held Sunday 1st August was a Great Success With Around 70 Bowlers Attending was Well Run plenty of Raffle Prizes on Offer A Great Day.

Box Draw Tues 4th N Miller R Cornell Friday 7th August K Coss TFields, Saturday 8th Aug

S Casagrande P Corcoran Tues 11th August R Cornell R Petersen

Raffle Roster Friday 7th July R Marriott N Elliott A Elliott J Ianna

Raffle Roster Sunday 9th August A Fields B Muldoon D Cahill G Cahill

The Nominations for the Mens Committee at the Annual General Meeting Closes on Friday the 14th August.

Also this Coming Saturday the 8th August is The Billy McMahon Day Nomination Sheet in Bowls Room please make this a Great Day.

LISMORE WORKERS

Social Bowls Tuesday 28th

G Cox, A Wilson, I Osbourne 16 def R Springall, Jane

Rose, B Hutchinson 8 ---M Moss, Roco 17 def Joan Rose, Gary Rose 16–

-K Hoffman, J Jacobson, B Partridge 22 def E Bullman, L Church, B Turner 10----R Partridge, S Roberts 16 def R Moss, R Jenks 15

Friday 31st

I Osbourne, J Fowler 19 def J Davis, C Vander wall 17---L Bryant, L

Kennedy, A Wilson 15 def J Ackers, G Rose, R Moss 10---J Kennedy,

N Nugent, Jane Rose 15 def Joan Rose, W Davis, E Bulman 11

R Hoskin. R Walker 20 def G Moss, B Hutchinson 15–

Ladies Single Championship, M Munsch 25 def M Moss 15

Sat 1st

L Kennedy, S Smart 26 def K Morrow, M Rose 15---M Collins,

Jane Rose, R Walker 16 def R Moss, J Davis, J Fowler 15---J Jacobson

Greg Rose 17, Drew with I Osbourne, G Cox 17–

J Rose, D Morrow, R Hoskin 19 def N Mc Donald, C vanderwall 8-

Minor Singles, G Moss def W Davis 19

G Van der wall 25 def P Coulson 27–

Major Singles Club Championship, Garry Rose 31 def D Pearce 23

Clubs AGM

President, Brian Turner,

Senior Vice Bill Davis

Secretary Ray Walker

Treasurer Keith Morrow

Bowls Co-ordinator John Fowler

Selectors : Brian Turner, John Fowler, Lindsay Church, Garry Rose

NRDBA Delegates, Brian Turner, Bill Davis,

SOUTH LISMORE MEN

Wednesday Winners of the Winner’s T. Clarke, M.Holden. Runners Up S. Stefanaras, S.Brecard. Winners of the Losing section. G. Clifford, G. Coughlin. Runners Up John. Houghton, T.Houghton. Saturday Winners S.Stefanaras, Jim. Houghton. Runners Up D. Hellyar, D.Mott. Club Singles results G. Clifford defeated T. Turcato. M.Harris defeated S.Brecard. The Final is this Saturday at 1pm between G.Clifford and M.Harris. Marker D.Oxley. Please play your Pairs Game on or before 09.08.20. Club Triples and Fours sheet on the board. The AGM of the Club and the Mens bowls Committee is on Sunday at 9am please turn up to support your club as we still need Office Bearers to run your Club for the next year. Thank You.

TWEED BYRON DISTRICT WOMEN

WONDER WOMEN The T.weed Byron District Womens Bowls Association 2020 Open Pairs Champions Valerie Dudley, Lorraine Marden (Cabarita Beach) were delighted with their games.

T.B.D.W.B.A. Singles Championships, conducted at Ocean Shores 29-31 July, have now been finalised with the following results. Quarterfinals: Georgina Moore (Pottsville) def. Doreen Buckley (Pottsville); June Foran (Cabarita) def. Susan Goode (Cabarita); Coral Nathan (Pottsville) def. Sherril Pearce (Brunswick Heads); Kerry Dexter (Brunswick Heads) def. Wendy Fielding (Pottsville). Semi Finals: George Moore def. June Foran and Coral Nathan def. Kerry Dexter. Final – Coral Nathan def. George Moore.

