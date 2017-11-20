PHOTOS: Former school captain named Bangalow Showgirl

Maisie Morrow, winner of the Land Sydney Royal Easter Showgirl 2017, with winner of 2017 Bangalow Showgirl competition Neve Kelly, and last year's winner Isobel Boyle ,who officially opened this year's show.

BANGALOW Show turned on the fun over the weekend, celebrating its 120th year, with crowds descending on the historic showgrounds to celebrate the town's rural origins.

Rain came and went but no one at the show was complaining - no one who makes a living off the land ever complains about good rain after a dry spell.

Last year's Byron Bay High School captain Neve Kelly was crowned Bangalow Showgirl for 2017.

She was welcomed into the role by Maisie Morrow, the Land Sydney Royal Easter Showgirl 2017, with last year's Bangalow Showgirl Isabel Boyle officially opening proceedings.

Just outside the main ring it was a bitter sweet moment for Dorothy and Noel Thomas, who presented Toowoomba's Ryan Wallen with the Danny Thomas Memorial Trophy as overall point score champion in the Working Stockhorse and Camp Draft competition.

The cup is named in memory of Dorothy and Noel's son Danny who died in a farming accident in 2009 at Tenterfield.

"Danny was our eldest son and it's lovely to see the trophy keeping his memory going as he lived and breathed horses," Dorothy said.

"He was a wonderful son who left behind a wife and three beautiful children, all of whom are all following his passion for horses."

There was a packed program of boot scooting, burger eating, lawnmower racing, trots, bush poetry, produce auctioning and pickle judging before the whole thing wrapped up for 2017 with the ever popular fireworks display.