Photographer and model in court over Facebook posts

Emma Swinson: Ms Byron Bay Galaxy 2016,Mrs Congeniality Australia 2015, Mrs Galaxy Byron Bay 2015.
Emma Swinson: Ms Byron Bay Galaxy 2016,Mrs Congeniality Australia 2015, Mrs Galaxy Byron Bay 2015. Robbie Merritt
Alina Rylko
by

A SOCIAL media spat between a fashion photographer and a Byron Bay model has erupted in court.

An interim application for an apprehended personal violence order made by Robin Merritt, 56, of Sydney, against Emma Swinson was granted at the Bankstown Local Court on Friday.

According to court documents, the reasons for the order stem from a failed business relationship between the pair in 2016.

 

A photo Robbie Merrit took in 2016. Emma Swinson far left.
A photo Robbie Merrit took in 2016. Emma Swinson far left. Robbie Merritt

At the time, Mr Merritt took fashion photos of Ms Swinson - also a make-up artist - and the two paired for photoshoots of aspiring models on the Gold Coast.

It's alleged the business relationship soured after several photo shoots went wrong.

This led to a public spat on Facebook and on other industry forums.

Ms Swinson did not appear in court in Sydney on Friday when Magistrate E Truscott allowed an interim apprehended personal violence order to be granted.

In court documents it is stated Byron Bay Local Police had not served Ms Swinson with a court summons.

 


Emma Swinson: Ms Byron Bay Galaxy 2016,Mrs Congeniality Australia 2015, Mrs Galaxy Byron Bay 2015. Robbie Merritt

An interim order was granted barring Ms Swinson from contacting Mr Merritt on social media.

It also ordered her to "remove all social media posts relating to the protected person on her personal social media pages and on industry pages in all her alias names".

The matter is listed for mention again on October 6, before Bankstown Local Court.

Ms Swinson told The Northern Star she will strongly deny all allegations made against her.

 

Photographer Robbie Merritt. Official photographer for World Fashion Week Paris, 2012.
Photographer Robbie Merritt. Official photographer for World Fashion Week Paris, 2012. Robbie Merritt

Lismore Northern Star

