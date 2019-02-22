PHOTO GALLERY: Storm lashes Byron

CLOSED: Lifesavers at Main Beach have closed the area for swimming as the swell from Cyclone Oma lashes the North Coast.

CLOSED: Lifesavers at Main Beach have closed the area for swimming as the swell from Cyclone Oma lashes the North Coast. Christian Morrow

THE SES is undertaking aerial surveillance of the coastline between Evans Head and Tweed Heads of conditions along the North Coast as Tropical Cyclone Oma flings abnormally high tides, damaging and hazardous surf, and damaging winds at the North Coast.

Currently the Bureau of Meteorology has a Severe Weather Warning in place.

NSW SES Operations Commander, Mark Somers said Rural Fire Service's Firebird helicopter would enable the service to assess what impact the strong surf conditions are having on the coast line and residents.

"As gale force winds continue we are expected substantial beach erosion to occur, which could lead to low level sea flooding in areas like Belongil, Brunswick Heads and Kingscliff," Mr Somers said.

Large swathes of sand from Byron Bay have already disappeared with the sections of beach from The Pass to Clarkes Beach heavily eroded and many of the area's iconic pandanus trees swept into the surf creating hazardous conditions for surfers braving the huge swells.

The abnormally high tides have also seen water over the road at the corner of Childe St and Manfred St in Belongil Beach with large waves washing onto the rock walls that protect properties there.

For further information related to Bureau of Meteorology Warnings, go to: www.bom.gov.au.

For more FloodSafe and StormSafe information and a copy of a Home or Business Emergency Plan go to: www.sesemergencyplan.com.au .