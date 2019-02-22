Menu
Login
CLOSED: Lifesavers at Main Beach have closed the area for swimming as the swell from Cyclone Oma lashes the North Coast.
CLOSED: Lifesavers at Main Beach have closed the area for swimming as the swell from Cyclone Oma lashes the North Coast. Christian Morrow
News

PHOTO GALLERY: Storm lashes Byron

Christian Morrow
by
22nd Feb 2019 2:38 PM

THE SES is undertaking aerial surveillance of the coastline between Evans Head and Tweed Heads of conditions along the North Coast as Tropical Cyclone Oma flings abnormally high tides, damaging and hazardous surf, and damaging winds at the North Coast.

Currently the Bureau of Meteorology has a Severe Weather Warning in place.

NSW SES Operations Commander, Mark Somers said Rural Fire Service's Firebird helicopter would enable the service to assess what impact the strong surf conditions are having on the coast line and residents.

"As gale force winds continue we are expected substantial beach erosion to occur, which could lead to low level sea flooding in areas like Belongil, Brunswick Heads and Kingscliff," Mr Somers said.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Large swathes of sand from Byron Bay have already disappeared with the sections of beach from The Pass to Clarkes Beach heavily eroded and many of the area's iconic pandanus trees swept into the surf creating hazardous conditions for surfers braving the huge swells.

The abnormally high tides have also seen water over the road at the corner of Childe St and Manfred St in Belongil Beach with large waves washing onto the rock walls that protect properties there.

 

For further information related to Bureau of Meteorology Warnings, go to: www.bom.gov.au.

For more FloodSafe and StormSafe information and a copy of a Home or Business Emergency Plan go to: www.sesemergencyplan.com.au .

beach erosion belongil beach byron bay cyclone oma main beach byron bay state emergency service the pass byron bay
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    Calling all creative makers

    Calling all creative makers

    News LONE Goat to upgrade gallery space and calls on local artists for exhibition ideas.

    Byron's cross town traffic paradox

    Byron's cross town traffic paradox

    News Ewingsdale round-abouts riddle

    Five decades of service to bowls

    Five decades of service to bowls

    News Recognition of service to bowls

    Renters lose homes to Airbnb survey shows

    Renters lose homes to Airbnb survey shows

    News Airbnb concerns confirmed