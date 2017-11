PICTURE PERFECT: Zeta Butler, Alison Rabjones, Julie Manahan and Elizabeth Hickey celebrate the Melbourne Cup at Ocean Shores Country Club.

PICTURE PERFECT: Zeta Butler, Alison Rabjones, Julie Manahan and Elizabeth Hickey celebrate the Melbourne Cup at Ocean Shores Country Club. Lyn McCarthy

BYRON Shire race fans turn out in style to celebrate the running of the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday.

Check our exclusive Byron Shire News photo gallery to see if you were part of the glamour.