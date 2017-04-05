PHOTO GALLERY: After the Flood

SHACK: After last weeks deluge Brunswick Heads Beach near the river mouth was littered with tonnes of driftwood and locals got to work building their very own waterfront beach shacks. Seen here are Monet Shortland, Sheri Hutchings and Jade Hutchings from Brunswick Heads.

BYRON Bay and Bangalow townships look to have dodged the full fury of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Byron township got off lightly compared with other North Coast towns battered by rain and high winds over the end of last week.

Murwillumbah and Lismore were inundated with several rescues carried out and a long weeks of recovery ahead.

Byron residents wishing to help flood victims in Lismore can drop off clothes and non-perishable items at Mac's Milk Bar in Bangalow Road, Byron Bay.

Store owner Cathy Gell and daughter-in-law Bonnie Gell have set up a drop-off centre at the store.

"We really need baby and children's wear, towels, blankets, sheets, menswear and non-perishable items," Cathy said. "We are also looking for volunteers with vans to transport the goods to Lismore.

"It was Bonnie's idea to use the shop as a drop-off centre as she wanted to do something positive to help the flood victims, especially those people who have lost everything."

Items can be dropped off at Mac's from 8am to 3pm, seven days a week.

In Byron Shire itself there was major flooding in Mullumbimby (with all roads in and out cut by Friday morning) and in low lying areas of Ocean Shores, South Golden Beach and Billinudgel.

There was water over roadways and trees fallen at several location. Council and Emergency staff were on hand quickly to clear obstacles.

Rainfall of 233 mm was recorded in Byron as of 9am Friday morning with the strongest wind gust of 104km /hr felt at 4.30am Friday morning at the Byron Lighthouse.