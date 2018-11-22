PHOTO GALLERY: A storming Bangalow show

THE show must go on and so it did at Bangalow despite an almighty storm that swept across the coast on Saturday evening.

Show goers had to cling on to their sun shelters for dear life to stop them blowing away as the rain pelted down.

But the show had everything from a Marathong (relay with a drink in one hand and a sausage in the other) and bush poets to a ride-on mower race and a shopping cart relay.

There were also more traditional events like horse barrel races, trotting race, dog high jump and cattle events - which is why it is loved by all.

A traditional agricultural show that engages the wider community is the signature of the Bangalow Show and the hard-working show committee led the community in celebrating the 121st show on Friday and Saturday, with a big program of events for the whole family.

This year's theme was "chook”, offering special events such as the Marathong and the Stockman Ironman, plus the Henny Penny Olympics, followed by the gumboot throwing competition and the poultry portrait event.