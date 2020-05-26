Photo flames furious Aldi debate

Aldi shoppers furious after a bought six of the same Special Buys products. Picture: Facebook/AldiMums

Aldi shoppers furious after a bought six of the same Special Buys products. Picture: Facebook/AldiMums

Almost every weekend you will find Aldi customers lining up for a highly anticipated Special Buys product.

The moment the store opens, it's a stampede of eager shoppers hoping to get their hands on at least one of the limited items - sold at a bargain price.

However, one group of Aldi customers have been left furious after a man bought a huge haul of items in one go on Saturday.

A frustrated shopper took to the group Aldi Mums posting a photo of the man's trolley full to the brim with the $69.99 Stand Mixers, saying she missed out on getting any because he purchased six of the popular products.

Photo of an Aldi shopper who purchased six of the same Special Buys products, ignites heated debate online. Picture: Facebook/AldiMums



"I went to Aldi this morning at 8.30am to buy a stand mixer from Special Buys today," she posted in the group.

"I end up having nothing at 8.35am because of this. Is it fair? As per ALDI staff, they can't put any limits on Special Buys. That guy ended up buying six of the stand mixers."

Her post sparked a heated debate online with many of the group's members agreeing the customer's behaviour was unfair and that he was being selfish by buying six of the baking products.

There is no written rule capping how many products you can buy, however one woman suggested Aldi introduce a limit.

"Two is OK but not six, they should limit it," the Facebook user said, while others added some people buy multiple to perhaps sell.

"And I bet he will sell them for more online. I hate people who do that," another user commented.

Aldi Australia spokesperson confirmed to news.com.au they will not be introducing any product limits.

"We are not in the practice of restricting the volume of items sold to our customers and our focus will remain on correctly balancing customer demand with stock availability," the spokesperson said.

And with no rules enforced, many came to the man's defence saying he had the right to purchase as many as he liked.

"It's his business of why he had so many, not for the rest of Australia to judge," one person said.

The customer bought six $69.99 Stand Mixers. Picture: Facebook/AldiMums

"Maybe he's the nominated shopper for the street? Maybe he has a big family? Maybe we should mind our own business," another commented.

"Don't know who's worse … The guy with the trolley or the person taking the photo," a third person said.

It's not the first time Aldi shoppers have begged the German retailer to cap product purchases. Earlier this year, frustrated mums called on the store to place limits on how many Special Buys items a shopper could claim.

It came after they missed out Bare And Boho cloth nappies, which usually cost $34.95 but were being sold in Aldi for less than half price at $14.99.

In 2018, one Aldi store implemented a ticketing system ahead of its $199 rocking chair Special Buys product.

"Giving the tickets out is a safer way of doing it," Bondi Junctions's acting store manager Aaron said at the time.

Do you think there should be a limit? Tell us in our poll or in the comments section below.

Originally published as Photo flames furious Aldi debate