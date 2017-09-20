Phoenix staying cool for the win over Alstonville

WITH players from across the Shire, Byron Bay Phoenix won the Nortec Junior Tennis League Division 3 Grand Finals in Ballina this weekend defeating the Alstonville Aces four sets to two.

The team had a slow start to the season but stormed home to finish the season at the top of the ladder,” Coach Jack Kearton said.

"These boys have really put the effort in this season to play smart and tough tennis- they all love the game and it shows in their results!" One proud Phoenix fan Chris Black said, "I don't know who was more nervous on the day- the players or us parents.”

"They definitely kept us on the edge of our seats until the last match was played. Lucky we all kept our cool.”