Phoebe Burgess defends wearing under-fire fashion label

Phoebe Burgess has defended wearing a label under fire after its founder was called out for plagiarism, taking part in Nazi jokes and being an anti-vaxxer.

Phoebe Burgess has defended wearing a label under fire after its founder was called out for plagiarism, taking part in Nazi jokes and being an anti-vaxxer.

Phoebe Burgess has defended wearing beleaguered athleisure brand Sporty & Rich, declining to take down an image of her wearing the label despite fans alerting her to recent controversies.

The premium priced brand's influencer founder Emily Oberg, who is American but based in Paris, found herself in hot water two weeks ago after a podcast she participated in came to light.

Phoebe Burgess’s Instagram post wearing a Sporty and Rich tracksuit.

In it, Oberg laughed along after hosts made jokes about Hitler and the Nazis, suicide, overweight people and racial issues as well as boasting about her wealth and her anti-vax beliefs.

Since then, Sporty & Rich customers have spoken up with complaints alleging poor quality product, long wait times, rude customer service, fake sustainability and design plagiarism.

A Sporty & Rich T-shirt costs between $80 and $95 while a simple jumper and track pants cost $200 to $250 each.

Examples of a Sporty and Rich clothing. Source: @notsportyrich

Australian influencers and models Brooke Hogan, Rozalia Russian and Jade Tuncdoruk all spoke up publicly saying they would no longer be supporting the brand.

Burgess, the ex-wife of South Sydney Rabbitohs great Sam Burgess, posted a photo with daughter Poppy six days ago, wearing a hoodie with the 'Sporty & Rich' logo with the caption: "Back to my happy place".

Rozalia Russian spoke out about the brand.

Several of her followers commented alerting the mummy blogger to the issues surrounding Sporty & Rich. Burgess however was unphased and defended her support of the brand.

"Have just been alerted to this thank you … I ordered mine a very long time ago - but this is a great example of why consumerism should be considered and well researched," she replied.

Sam Burgess of the Rabbitohs and Phoebe 2016 Dally M Awards. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"I'm also aware there are two sides and believe in the right of reply so we must watch this space." Her management said she would not be commenting further on the issue.

Sporty & Rich founder Oberg has not publicly apologised for any comments she made on the podcast or for any product issues, but has since promoted a $97 "Anti-racism crash course" on her Instagram.

Originally published as Phoebe Burgess defends wearing under-fire fashion label

Sporty and Rich has been called out for this familiar brand design. Source: @notsportyrich