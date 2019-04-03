Menu
(L-R) Jake Owen and Phil Mickelson.
Golf

‘I won 90,000 of these...go f**k yourself’

by Peter Botte
3rd Apr 2019 11:25 AM

PHIL Mickelson could soon be the subject of one of those confrontational country songs everyone loves.

Lefty got into a verbal spat with country music singer Jake Owen at Jordan Spieth's wedding last November, apparently over Mickelson's pay-per-view match with Tiger Woods the previous day.

Owen, who is close friends with Spieth, said on Barstool's "ForePlay" podcast Monday that he confronted Mickelson about getting a refund of the roughly $30 he and millions of others "wasted" on the lacklustre event many viewers ended up watching for free.

"I was like, 'Hey, Phil, you owe me f - king $29.99 for wasting four hours of my life with the s - ttiest golf I've ever seen,'" Owen said. "' … I want my $29.99 back and apologise to me for some s - tty golf.'"

Owen added that Mickelson replied by whipping out a stack of cash and handing him a C-note.

"I won 90,000 of these yesterday. Take one of these and go f - k yourself," Owen claimed Mickelson told him.

The three-time Masters champion tweeted Monday in response to a video clip of Owen's tale, "True story."

This article originally appeared in the New York Post

