Pfizer vaccines to be rolled out easily to regions

The regional NSW vaccine rollout plan will not be impacted following the recent health information advising potential health problems linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard.

Australian regulators have advised the AstraZeneca vaccine should only be administered to people aged 50 and over, following concerns over new links between AstraZeneca and blood clots.

Australia’s chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly announced on Thursday AstraZeneca will now be “avoided for under 50s”.

Pfizer vaccine will be the preferred vaccination for those under the age of 50-years-old.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA – NewsWire Photos APRIL, 08, 2021: Prime Minister Scott Morrison with Greg Hunt, Brendan Murphy and Paul Kelly, during a late press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage

Despite a halt on the rollout on Friday morning, Mr Hazzard said the change to health advice would not impact the NSW Government’s plans to vaccinate the state.

“We’ve put a temporary halt on our rollout this morning while we wait to get that information from the federal government,” Ms Hazzard said.

“We just need to get clear information and clear guidance to get on with it.

“This morning we had a large number of people booked in so we’ve got to check their ages.

“That temporary halt will probably be lifted about midday today and then we’ll move on with what we need to do.

“I feel extremely confident that NSW can handle anything that the federal government requires of us.”

Despite the Pfizer vaccine requiring to be stored in low temperatures of -70 degrees, Mr Hazzard said the Pfizer vaccine will be able to be provided to those under 50 in the regions easily.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw

“It is still possible in the hub, which is the major hospital, and the spoke system, which is taking it out to smaller communities, to take out the Pfizer vaccine,” he said.

“We don’t have any concerns about that.

“The vaccine can be managed for up to five days in a different environment that still maintains the low temperature.

“It’s not a huge problem, we’ll manage it.

“The regions will not miss out, the government will make sure whatever is appropriate will be delivered to the regions.

“The real issue there is how much Pfizer will be available.”





